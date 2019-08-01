Flowserve (FLS) Shareholder Aviva Plc Has Cut Its Position by $1.44 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Capital Planning Advisors Boosted Stake

Capital Planning Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 24.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Planning Advisors Llc bought 384 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 1,932 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.44 million, up from 1,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Planning Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $935.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $23.55 during the last trading session, reaching $1890.33. About 1.10 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/05/2018 – Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says ‘trust’ will push the company ahead of Amazon and Google in cloud; 15/05/2018 – Coinstar Teams with Amazon to Provide Amazon Cash Reload Sites; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Piggybacks on Femsa’s Vast Store Chain to Grow in Mexico; 31/03/2018 – WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 2000 GMT/5 PM ET; 06/04/2018 – Rebecca Baird-Remba: Sources tell us Silverstein is buying a part of the ABC campus on the Upper West Side for $1.2 billion; 29/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin wants to step foot on the moon – and stay there for good; 28/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos reportedly sees Blue Origin as ‘the most important work I’m doing’; 30/05/2018 – SoftServe Achieves Amazon Web Services Service Delivery Designation for Amazon EC2 for Windows Server; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Brookfield Property submits new offer for mall owner GGP; 16/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO HIRE FORMER FDA OFFICIAL FOR HEALTH UNIT:CNBC

Aviva Plc decreased its stake in Flowserve Corp (FLS) by 39.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviva Plc sold 32,053 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.23% . The institutional investor held 49,377 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23M, down from 81,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviva Plc who had been investing in Flowserve Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.56% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $47.25. About 448,594 shares traded. Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) has risen 15.54% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FLS News: 05/03/2018 Flowserve Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FLOWSERVE’S SR UNSECURED RATING AT Baa3; KEEPS; 05/04/2018 – Azima & Flowserve harness Al technology for machine maintenance; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE CORP QTRLY TOTAL BOOKINGS WERE $929 MLN, DOWN 3.1%, OR 8.1% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE 1Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 27C; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Flowserve’s Senior Unsecured Rating At Baa3; Maintains Negative Outlook; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE CORP – BACKLOG AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $1.8 BLN, DOWN 9.7% VERSUS 2017 YEAR-END; 18/04/2018 – Flowserve Corp. – Disclosed SEC investigation(s) confirmed as ongoing. Inadequate disclosures make it impossible to assess a material and ongoing risk. $FLS (published 31-Jan); 10/04/2018 – Flowserve Announces the Appointment of Elizabeth Burger as Chief Human Resources Officer; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve 1Q EPS 12c

More notable recent Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 8, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Flowserve Corporation 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on February 21, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Flowserve Announces the Appointment of Sanjay Chowbey as President, Aftermarket Services & Solutions – Business Wire” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Despite A Possible Debt Downgrade, Flowserve’s Stock May Still Be Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” published on January 10, 2019 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why it is Worth Holding on to Flowserve (FLS) Stock Now – Zacks.com” with publication date: January 08, 2019.

Aviva Plc, which manages about $14.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baozun Inc by 147,281 shares to 156,681 shares, valued at $6.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 44,321 shares in the quarter, for a total of 755,601 shares, and has risen its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 31 investors sold FLS shares while 115 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 126.65 million shares or 4.27% less from 132.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Capital Planning Advisors Llc, which manages about $180.00 million and $327.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 22,192 shares to 9,610 shares, valued at $1.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (USFR) by 12,411 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 548,140 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.