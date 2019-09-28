Flowserve (FLS) Shareholder Alpha Windward Decreased Its Position by $485,835 as Valuation Rose; Shaker Financial Services Lifted Its Stake in Royce Micro (RMT) by $1.58 Million as Stock Value Were Volatile

Alpha Windward Llc decreased its stake in Flowserve Corp (FLS) by 96.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc sold 9,915 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.23% . The institutional investor held 402 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20,000, down from 10,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Flowserve Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $46.84. About 485,316 shares traded. Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) has risen 15.54% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FLS News: 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE CORP – REAFFIRMED ITS 2018 GUIDANCE, INCLUDING ITS REPORTED AND ADJUSTED EPS TARGET RANGE OF $0.95 TO $1.15 AND $1.50 TO $1.70, RESPECTIVELY; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve 1Q Adj EPS 27c; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve Sees 2018 Revenue Growth 3% to 6%; 10/04/2018 – Flowserve Announces the Appointment of Elizabeth Burger as Chief Human Resources Officer; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve Sees 2018 EPS 95c-EPS $1.15; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Flowserve’s Senior Unsecured Rating At Baa3; Maintains Negative Outlook; 17/04/2018 – Flowserve Expands Use of Unisys Stealth® Microsegmentation; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve 1Q EPS 12c; 16/04/2018 – 2018 Mechanical Seals Procurement Global Market Report – Key Players are Flowserve, Trelleborg, Sulzer, Timken, and John Crane – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.50-Adj EPS $1.70

Shaker Financial Services Llc increased its stake in Royce Micro (RMT) by 70.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Financial Services Llc bought 197,789 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 478,059 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.93 million, up from 280,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Royce Micro for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $330.61M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $8.01. About 120,560 shares traded. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) has 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Shaker Financial Services Llc, which manages about $132.85 million and $192.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Float Rate Ome Str (FRA) by 109,815 shares to 63,921 shares, valued at $820,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brookfield Real Assets Incom by 47,958 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 146,753 shares, and cut its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Tr (NYSE:PHD).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.44 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.58, from 1.86 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 6 investors sold RMT shares while 12 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 7.36 million shares or 10.80% more from 6.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 70,125 were accumulated by Blue Bell Private Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc. Bank Of Montreal Can holds 63,348 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stifel holds 0% or 130,462 shares. Bb&T Limited Liability Company holds 49,451 shares. Family Firm invested 0.72% in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT). Fifth Third Bancshares has 0% invested in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) for 130 shares. Advisors Asset owns 488,820 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. The Florida-based Raymond James Assocs has invested 0% in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT). Wolverine Asset Mgmt reported 318,379 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Rivernorth Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 82,506 shares in its portfolio. Davenport And Company Ltd Liability owns 32,401 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Walleye Trading Limited accumulated 32,245 shares. Citigroup Inc has 0% invested in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT). Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 127 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0% in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) or 361,070 shares.

Alpha Windward Llc, which manages about $148.77M and $155.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Park Hotels Resorts Inc by 15,217 shares to 15,809 shares, valued at $418,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Russell 2000 (IWM) by 3,784 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,432 shares, and has risen its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (NYSE:PWR).

Analysts await Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 14.29% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.49 per share. FLS’s profit will be $73.46M for 20.91 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Flowserve Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.19, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 26 investors sold FLS shares while 102 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 125.32 million shares or 1.05% less from 126.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 32,255 were accumulated by Ghp Invest Advisors. Beutel Goodman holds 0.38% or 1.80M shares. Moreover, John G Ullman Associates has 2.16% invested in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Hilltop Incorporated, a Texas-based fund reported 4,292 shares. Huntington Financial Bank reported 1,704 shares stake. Gateway Advisers Ltd accumulated 7,286 shares. North Carolina-based Piedmont Invest Advisors has invested 0.01% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Rampart Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Pitcairn owns 7,053 shares. Moreover, Nomura Asset Management Commerce has 0.01% invested in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Gsa Cap Llp invested 0.06% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corp reported 17,688 shares. Bluestein R H And Com reported 4,500 shares stake. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust has 0% invested in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon owns 1.50 million shares.

