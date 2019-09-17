Flowserve (FLS) Share Value Rose While Alpha Windward Has Lowered by $485,835 Its Stake; As Abbvie (ABBV) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Has Boosted Its Stake

Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 47.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc bought 12,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 37,429 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.72M, up from 25,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $71.78. About 5.09M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS BLA TO FDA FOR RISANKIZUMAB; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE® IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 08/05/2018 – ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ROYALTY REVENUE FOR QUARTER INCREASED TO $44.0 MLN DUE TO INCREASE IN ABBVIE’S MAVYRET SALES; 01/05/2018 – Keytruda sales power Merck to quarterly beat; 28/03/2018 – lmmunovaccine Announces Initiation of Patient Dosing in lnvestigator-Sponsored Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Its Lead Candidate DPX-Survivac Used in Combination with Pembrolizumab in Patients with DLBCL; 16/04/2018 – Combination Of Pembrolizumab And Chemotherapy Doubles Survival In Patients With Metastatic Lung Cancer; 06/03/2018 BIOLINERX SEES PHASE 2A BL-8040, KEYTRUDA COMBO RESULTS 2H `18; 09/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – ALL RANKED SECONDARY ENDPOINTS ALSO MET IN PHASE 3 STUDY IN RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS; 09/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 2-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC: Trial Assessed Efficacy of Combination of Imfinzi Plus Tremelimumab

Alpha Windward Llc decreased its stake in Flowserve Corp (FLS) by 96.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc sold 9,915 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.23% . The institutional investor held 402 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20,000, down from 10,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Flowserve Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $49.58. About 487,589 shares traded. Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) has risen 15.54% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FLS News: 10/05/2018 – Flowserve Sees 2018 EPS 95c-EPS $1.15; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE REAFFIRMED 2018 GUIDANCE; 17/04/2018 – Flowserve Expands Use of Unisys Stealth® Microsegmentation; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Flowserve’s Senior Unsecured Rating At Baa3; Maintains Negative Outlook; 18/04/2018 – Flowserve Corp. – Disclosed SEC investigation(s) confirmed as ongoing. Inadequate disclosures make it impossible to assess a material and ongoing risk. $FLS (published 31-Jan); 18/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FLOWSERVE’S SR UNSECURED RATING AT Baa3; KEEPS; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE CORP – REAFFIRMED ITS 2018 GUIDANCE, INCLUDING ITS REPORTED AND ADJUSTED EPS TARGET RANGE OF $0.95 TO $1.15 AND $1.50 TO $1.70, RESPECTIVELY; 05/04/2018 – Azima & Flowserve harness AI technology for machine maintenance; 18/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE’S OUTLOOK NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve Sees 2018 Revenue Growth 3% to 6%

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AbbVie: Low P/E Multiple, Solid Dividend And Favorable Growth – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “How Will Johnson & Johnson’s Opioid Case Ruling Impact Big Pharma Stocks? – The Motley Fool” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Coalition urges FTC block to ABBV-AGN deal – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AbbVie prices Rinvoq at $59K/year – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Buy AbbVie for the Dividend? – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 20,101 are held by Cleararc. Ameriprise owns 0.12% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 3.75 million shares. 16,107 are owned by Vestor Ltd Liability Company. Kepos Limited Partnership invested in 38,052 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invs owns 105,170 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Bancorporation reported 24,287 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Gofen & Glossberg Limited Liability Il owns 192,475 shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. Trustmark Bancshares Trust Department stated it has 41,589 shares. De Burlo Gp reported 0.48% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 32,237 are held by Alpha Cubed Invs Ltd Liability Com. Proshare Advisors Lc, a Maryland-based fund reported 1.32M shares. Clark Cap Mgmt Group holds 0.04% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 27,759 shares. Cap Inc Ok holds 0.1% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 27,870 shares. 156,866 are held by Bradley Foster And Sargent Inc Ct. Duff And Phelps Inv reported 16,230 shares.

Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc, which manages about $218.64M and $132.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diebold Nxdf Inc (NYSE:DBD) by 41,600 shares to 43,850 shares, valued at $402,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Civista Bancshares Inc by 17,524 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 299,304 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 insider sales for $14.46 million activity. The insider Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought $1.00 million. Shares for $504,750 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26. On Wednesday, June 26 CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 30,400 shares. 30,000 shares were bought by Gosebruch Henry O, worth $2.02M. Donoghoe Nicholas bought 7,525 shares worth $498,057.

Analysts await Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 14.29% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.49 per share. FLS’s profit will be $73.46M for 22.13 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by Flowserve Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.70% EPS growth.

More notable recent Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Encana Announces Preliminary Results of Substantial Issuer Bid – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Flowserve Is Not Worth It – Seeking Alpha” published on February 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) Investing Effectively In Its Business? – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Flowserve Corp (FLS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Flowserve Chief Executive Officer Scott Rowe to Present at Morgan Stanley 7th Annual Laguna Conference – Business Wire” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 26 investors sold FLS shares while 102 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 125.32 million shares or 1.05% less from 126.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 224,393 were accumulated by Heartland Advsrs. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.01% or 16,514 shares in its portfolio. Bluestein R H & Commerce accumulated 0.01% or 4,500 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md, Maryland-based fund reported 2.54M shares. Synovus Fincl Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) for 4,708 shares. Gemmer Asset Lc owns 0% invested in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) for 117 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability Company reported 1,680 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc has 0.01% invested in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Beck Mack And Oliver Limited Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). State Street Corp invested 0.02% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Co holds 0.02% or 222,751 shares. Adage Capital Prtnrs Ltd Company reported 167,262 shares. Tudor Et Al invested in 0.04% or 26,350 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0.01% or 39,275 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.02% or 18,703 shares.