Flowserve (FLS) Market Value Rose While Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Increased by $1.24 Million Its Position; As Synchrony Finl (SYF) Stock Rose, Voya Investment Management Has Trimmed Position

Voya Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 4.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc sold 15,413 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 329,799 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.52 million, down from 345,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $35.33. About 288,304 shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 2.71% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.72% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 31/05/2018 – KEANE: SYNCHRONY CONFIDENT IT CAN NAVIGATE RETAIL BANKRUPTCIES; 14/03/2018 – Synchrony Hires BlackRock’s Trish Mosconi to Oversee Strategy; 12/03/2018 – Redefining Success in IVF: SYNCHRONY by Igenomix Brings in a New Era, a New Hope for Infertile Couples; 11/04/2018 – Crate and Barrel Partners with Synchrony to Offer Customers New Retail Financing Options; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 75C; 20/04/2018 – SYF 1Q PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES $1.36B, EST. $1.42B; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 03/04/2018 – Synchrony Named Preferred Provider of Consumer Financing for Mahindra Powersports Vehicles and Accessories; 25/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINL BOOSTS QTR DIV

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Flowserve Corp (FLS) by 2.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 37,593 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.06% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.79 million shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.41 million, up from 1.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Flowserve Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $51.34. About 27,815 shares traded. Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) has risen 12.07% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500.

Analysts await Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 7.61% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.92 per share. SYF’s profit will be $677.84 million for 8.92 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Synchrony Financial for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.00% negative EPS growth.