Flowserve (FLS) Holder Spf Beheer Bv Lifted Stake by $18.04 Million as Valuation Rose; Netease Com (NTES) Holder Paradigm Asset Management Co Has Raised Its Holding

Spf Beheer Bv increased its stake in Flowserve Corp (FLS) by 31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spf Beheer Bv bought 400,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.23% . The institutional investor held 1.69 million shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.78M, up from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spf Beheer Bv who had been investing in Flowserve Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.69B market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $43.37. About 1.36 million shares traded or 37.95% up from the average. Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) has risen 15.54% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FLS News: 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Flowserve’s Senior Unsecured Rating At Baa3; Maintains Negative Outlook; 05/03/2018 Flowserve Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Flowserve Announces the Appointment of Elizabeth Burger as Chief Human Resources Officer; 18/05/2018 – Flowserve Announces the Appointment of Lanesha Minnix as Chief Legal Officer; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve Sees 2018 Revenue Growth 3% to 6%; 16/04/2018 – 2018 Mechanical Seals Procurement Global Market Report – Key Players are Flowserve, Trelleborg, Sulzer, Timken, and John Crane – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve 1Q EPS 12c; 18/04/2018 – Flowserve Corp. – Disclosed SEC investigation(s) confirmed as ongoing. Inadequate disclosures make it impossible to assess a material and ongoing risk. $FLS (published 31-Jan); 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE REAFFIRMED 2018 GUIDANCE; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE CORP – REAFFIRMED ITS 2018 GUIDANCE, INCLUDING ITS REPORTED AND ADJUSTED EPS TARGET RANGE OF $0.95 TO $1.15 AND $1.50 TO $1.70, RESPECTIVELY

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc increased its stake in Netease Com Inc (NTES) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc bought 50 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.12% . The institutional investor held 450 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.65 million, up from 400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc who had been investing in Netease Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.38B market cap company. The stock increased 10.93% or $25.71 during the last trading session, reaching $260.85. About 1.76 million shares traded or 157.68% up from the average. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-New international Beijing airport to open October next year – China Daily; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC SAYS CO, ALIMUSIC JOINTLY ENTERED INTO A CROSS-LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH RESPECT TO MUSIC COPYRIGHTS; 22/05/2018 – Franklin Dynatech Adds DocuSign Inc., Exits Netease; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Net $119.9M; 23/05/2018 – Caixin: Baidu, NetEase Join Queue for Issuing CDRs; 17/05/2018 – ADRs End Mostly Lower; NetEase Trades Actively; 04/05/2018 – NetEase Cloud Music and Big Hit Entertainment team up to launch BTS’ song catalog; 17/03/2018 – China’s; 26/03/2018 – BEIJING — Chinese internet technology services provider NetEase will try to maintain double-digit growth by making its online retail arm as large as its core mobile games business, according to CEO and founder William Ding Lei; 27/04/2018 – NetEase Youdao Completes Its First Strategic Funding, Getting the Firm Admitted into the “Unicorn” Club with a Valuation of $1

More notable recent NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Maxim’s (MXIM) Q4 Earnings In Line, Revenues Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “NetEase Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average – Bullish for NTES – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After-Hours Earnings Report for May 15, 2019 : CSCO, NTES, ZTO, FLO, JACK, VRTU, JE, UGP, GPL, EYES, EDAP, SORL – Nasdaq” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “NetEase to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 7 – PRNewswire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “First Week of August 16th Options Trading For NetEase – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc, which manages about $340.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 1,650 shares to 1,000 shares, valued at $29.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Halliburton Co. (NYSE:HAL) by 1,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,180 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 31 investors sold FLS shares while 115 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 126.65 million shares or 4.27% less from 132.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sun Life Fin owns 223 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Trexquant LP holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) for 34,249 shares. Ashfield Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.04% invested in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) for 8,085 shares. Secor Cap Advsr Limited Partnership reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). 850 were accumulated by Delta Asset Mgmt Llc Tn. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0.01% or 17,605 shares. Aperio Llc accumulated 0.01% or 39,984 shares. 1,194 were accumulated by Csat Inv Advisory Lp. Bluemountain Mngmt Lc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability owns 499,402 shares. Ing Groep Nv invested 0.01% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% or 129,752 shares. Dnb Asset Management As stated it has 24,779 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Synovus Corp, Georgia-based fund reported 4,558 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.01% or 37,775 shares in its portfolio.