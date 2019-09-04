Flowserve (FLS) Holder Davidson Investment Advisors Upped Position by $314,640; As W P Carey Com (WPC) Share Value Rose, New England Investment & Retirement Group Upped by $6.14 Million Its Position

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc increased its stake in W P Carey Inc Com (WPC) by 90.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc bought 78,747 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The institutional investor held 165,393 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.96 million, up from 86,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc who had been investing in W P Carey Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $91.01. About 639,950 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 25/04/2018 – Eielson AFB: WPC executes milestone Air Force-Army integration exercise; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q Net $65.3M; 20/04/2018 – DJ W P Carey Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WPC); 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q FFO $1.28/Shr; 19/03/2018 – W. P. Carey Inc. Appoints Robert J. Flanagan to Bd of Directors; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC WPC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.81 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY 1Q AFFO/SHR $1.28, EST. $1.32; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC WPC.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $5.30 TO $5.50; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Raises Dividend to $1.015

Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in Flowserve Corp (FLS) by 2.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Investment Advisors bought 6,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.23% . The institutional investor held 340,137 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.35M, up from 333,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors who had been investing in Flowserve Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $41.53. About 1.25M shares traded or 25.58% up from the average. Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) has risen 15.54% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FLS News: 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Flowserve’s Senior Unsecured Rating At Baa3; Maintains Negative Outlook; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE CORP – BACKLOG AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $1.8 BLN, DOWN 9.7% VERSUS 2017 YEAR-END; 18/04/2018 – Flowserve Corp. – Disclosed SEC investigation(s) confirmed as ongoing. Inadequate disclosures make it impossible to assess a material and ongoing risk. $FLS (published 31-Jan); 10/04/2018 – Flowserve Announces the Appointment of Elizabeth Burger as Chief Human Resources Officer; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.50-Adj EPS $1.70; 18/05/2018 – Flowserve Announces the Appointment of Lanesha Minnix as Chief Legal Officer; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve Sees 2018 Revenue Growth 3% to 6%; 18/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE’S OUTLOOK NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve 1Q Adj EPS 27c; 26/03/2018 – Flowserve Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 31 investors sold FLS shares while 115 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 126.65 million shares or 4.27% less from 132.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Incorporated has 0% invested in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Us Savings Bank De holds 14,497 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0% or 14,639 shares. Tudor Et Al reported 5,936 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) for 40,641 shares. Everence Inc holds 6,920 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt has 17,895 shares. Heartland Advsr invested in 0.77% or 231,289 shares. John G Ullman And Inc holds 235,935 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Heritage Wealth accumulated 355 shares. Smithfield Trust, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,800 shares. Bluemountain Mngmt Limited stated it has 42,248 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Zeke Advisors Llc owns 0.05% invested in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) for 11,073 shares. Comerica Bancorp, a Michigan-based fund reported 47,210 shares.

More notable recent Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Flowserve +9% following strong Q1 earnings, improved margins – Seeking Alpha” on May 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Flowserve enters contract with Shell Australia – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Fool.com published: “Flowserve Corp (FLS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Flowserve to Provide General Maintenance Services for Shell-Operated Prelude Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) Facility – Business Wire” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) Investing Effectively In Its Business? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Davidson Investment Advisors, which manages about $1.17 billion and $954.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7,260 shares to 321,177 shares, valued at $23.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 18,642 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,463 shares, and cut its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc, which manages about $526.71M and $218.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples Etf (VDC) by 2,419 shares to 42,290 shares, valued at $6.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate Etf (FLRN) by 20,376 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,278 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Diversified Return Global Equity Etf (JPGE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.95, from 3.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold WPC shares while 111 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 84.50 million shares or 44.40% less from 152.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Co Can holds 0.04% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 188,505 shares. Legal And General Grp Pcl holds 1.55M shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Coldstream Cap Management Incorporated holds 0.07% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 10,830 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). The Arizona-based Ironwood Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.04% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Johnson Financial Gru Incorporated owns 1,025 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. First Manhattan owns 12,900 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Jaffetilchin Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Berkshire Asset Management Ltd Liability Com Pa reported 311,897 shares stake. Raymond James Tru Na has 0.03% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 6,325 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 0% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 1,000 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Company reported 21,387 shares. 1,218 were accumulated by Kings Point. Earnest Partners Ltd Liability owns 72 shares.