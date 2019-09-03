Flowserve (FLS) Holder Bb&T Cut Position by $861,165; Cadinha & Co Trimmed Its Position in Coca (KO) by $529,460 as Share Value Rose

Cadinha & Co Llc decreased its stake in Coca (KO) by 24.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadinha & Co Llc sold 11,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 35,050 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64M, down from 46,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadinha & Co Llc who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $55.1. About 5.45 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 17/05/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $48 FROM $45; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY SPARKLING SOFT DRINKS UNIT CASE VOLUMES GREW 4% FOR THE QUARTER; 09/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co Announces Letter of Intent for Refranchising of Canadian Bottling Ops; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is launching the first alcoholic drink in its history with a canned liquor product in Japan; 26/04/2018 – S&P Lowers Coca-Cola Rating to ‘A+’ From ‘AA-‘; 21/05/2018 – Simply Introduces a New Line of Light Orange Juice Beverages and Light Lemonades with Less Sugar and Fewer Calories; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola and Regal Films Program Announce New Fan Favorite Award; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: 1/3 OF IMPROVEMENT OF DIET COKE FROM NEW FLAVORS; 13/03/2018 – Now That’s Some Kind of Power: POWERADE lgnites New Brand Platform During March Madness®; 25/04/2018 – Coca-Cola and Regal Films Program Winner “The Library” Announced at CinemaCon 2018

Bb&T Corp decreased its stake in Flowserve Corp (FLS) by 38.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Corp sold 19,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.23% . The institutional investor held 30,096 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36M, down from 49,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Corp who had been investing in Flowserve Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $41.62. About 724,613 shares traded. Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) has risen 15.54% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FLS News: 10/05/2018 – Flowserve Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.50-Adj EPS $1.70; 24/05/2018 – Flowserve Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.19 Per Share; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve 1Q EPS 12c; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve Sees 2018 Revenue Growth 3% to 6%; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE CORP QTRLY TOTAL BOOKINGS WERE $929 MLN, DOWN 3.1%, OR 8.1% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.50 TO $1.70, EST. $1.65; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE CORP – BACKLOG AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $1.8 BLN, DOWN 9.7% VERSUS 2017 YEAR-END; 18/04/2018 – Flowserve Corp. – Disclosed SEC investigation(s) confirmed as ongoing. Inadequate disclosures make it impossible to assess a material and ongoing risk. $FLS (published 31-Jan); 10/04/2018 – Flowserve: Elizabeth Burger Appointed as Chief Human Resources Officer; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Flowserve’s Senior Unsecured Rating At Baa3; Maintains Negative Outlook

Bb&T Corp, which manages about $5.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crown Castle Int (NYSE:CCI) by 3,629 shares to 163,133 shares, valued at $20.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 17,063 shares in the quarter, for a total of 536,570 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation (NYSE:STZ).

Analysts await Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 14.29% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.49 per share. FLS’s profit will be $71.23M for 18.58 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by Flowserve Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold FLS shares while 115 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 126.65 million shares or 4.27% less from 132.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0.02% or 221,243 shares. 21,961 are held by Cibc World Mkts. Victory Capital Mngmt holds 0.01% or 61,669 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Limited Company holds 499,402 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Blair William And Co Il stated it has 8,272 shares. Millennium Ltd Llc owns 320,545 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp stated it has 1.37 million shares. Ins Tx stated it has 0.29% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Hartford Invest has invested 0.02% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). British Columbia Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) for 35,968 shares. Mufg Americas Holdg, a New York-based fund reported 600 shares. Heartland Advsrs Inc holds 0.77% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) or 231,289 shares. Golub Group Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 4.5% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Thrivent For Lutherans owns 5,851 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0.21% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS).

Cadinha & Co Llc, which manages about $952.64 million and $510.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,052 shares to 106,285 shares, valued at $12.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares S&P 500 Index (IVV) by 6,221 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,740 shares, and has risen its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.40B for 24.60 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.