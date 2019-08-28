Flowserve Corporation (FLS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEII)

Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) and Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEII) compete against each other in the Diversified Machinery sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flowserve Corporation 48 1.38 N/A 1.19 42.11 Sharing Economy International Inc. N/A 0.35 N/A -11.12 0.00

In table 1 we can see Flowserve Corporation and Sharing Economy International Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flowserve Corporation 0.00% 9.9% 3.5% Sharing Economy International Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Flowserve Corporation and Sharing Economy International Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Flowserve Corporation 1 1 1 2.33 Sharing Economy International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Flowserve Corporation has a 26.80% upside potential and a consensus price target of $51.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Flowserve Corporation shares and 1.2% of Sharing Economy International Inc. shares. 0.2% are Flowserve Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.19% are Sharing Economy International Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Flowserve Corporation -4.96% -6.4% 2.23% 14.67% 15.54% 31.59% Sharing Economy International Inc. -41.44% -41.44% 28.82% -11.16% -92.95% -14.12%

For the past year Flowserve Corporation had bullish trend while Sharing Economy International Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Flowserve Corporation beats Sharing Economy International Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD). The EPD segment offers custom and other engineered pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, and related services, as well as manufactures gas-lubricated mechanical seal that is used in high-speed compressors. The IPD segment provides pre-configured engineered pumps and pump systems, and related products and services, including submersible motors and specialty products. The FCD segment offers industrial valve and automation solutions comprising isolation and control valves, actuation, controls, and related equipment; and energy management products, such as steam traps, boiler controls and condensate, and energy recovery systems. The FCD segmentÂ’s products are used to control, direct, and manage the flow of liquids and gases. The company also offers aftermarket equipment services consisting of installation, advanced diagnostics, repair, and retrofitting. It primarily serves oil and gas, chemical, power generation, and water management markets, as well as general industries that include mining and ore processing, pharmaceuticals, pulp and paper, food and beverage, and other smaller applications. The company distributes its products through direct sales, distributors, and sales representatives. Flowserve Corporation was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Sharing Economy International Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells textile dyeing and finishing machines in the People's Republic of China. It designs, manufactures, and distributes various dyeing and finishing machinery, which are used in dyeing yarns, such as pure cotton, cotton-polyester, terylene, polyester wool, poly-acrylic fiber, nylon, cotton ramie, and wool yarn. The company's products include airflow dyeing machines, after-treatment drying and compacting machines, and garment washing machines. It sells its products directly to various textile producers. The company was formerly known as Cleantech Solutions International, Inc. and changed its name to Sharing Economy International Inc. in January 2018. Sharing Economy International Inc. is based in Wuxi, the People's Republic of China.