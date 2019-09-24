Flowserve Corporation (FLS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC)

This is a contrast between Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) and Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Diversified Machinery and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flowserve Corporation 48 1.63 N/A 1.19 42.11 Regal Beloit Corporation 79 0.86 N/A 5.41 14.71

Demonstrates Flowserve Corporation and Regal Beloit Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Regal Beloit Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Flowserve Corporation. The company with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Flowserve Corporation is presently more expensive than Regal Beloit Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flowserve Corporation 0.00% 9.9% 3.5% Regal Beloit Corporation 0.00% 11% 5.6%

Risk and Volatility

Flowserve Corporation is 62.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.62 beta. Competitively, Regal Beloit Corporation’s 58.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.58 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Flowserve Corporation is 1.6 while its Current Ratio is 2.2. Meanwhile, Regal Beloit Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Regal Beloit Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Flowserve Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Flowserve Corporation and Regal Beloit Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Flowserve Corporation 1 1 1 2.33 Regal Beloit Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Flowserve Corporation has an average price target of $51, and a 7.59% upside potential. Meanwhile, Regal Beloit Corporation’s consensus price target is $93, while its potential upside is 27.62%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Regal Beloit Corporation is looking more favorable than Flowserve Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Flowserve Corporation and Regal Beloit Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 95.9%. 0.2% are Flowserve Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Regal Beloit Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Flowserve Corporation -4.96% -6.4% 2.23% 14.67% 15.54% 31.59% Regal Beloit Corporation -3.93% -3.03% -5.69% 4.09% -4.82% 13.66%

For the past year Flowserve Corporation has stronger performance than Regal Beloit Corporation

Summary

Regal Beloit Corporation beats Flowserve Corporation on 8 of the 12 factors.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD). The EPD segment offers custom and other engineered pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, and related services, as well as manufactures gas-lubricated mechanical seal that is used in high-speed compressors. The IPD segment provides pre-configured engineered pumps and pump systems, and related products and services, including submersible motors and specialty products. The FCD segment offers industrial valve and automation solutions comprising isolation and control valves, actuation, controls, and related equipment; and energy management products, such as steam traps, boiler controls and condensate, and energy recovery systems. The FCD segmentÂ’s products are used to control, direct, and manage the flow of liquids and gases. The company also offers aftermarket equipment services consisting of installation, advanced diagnostics, repair, and retrofitting. It primarily serves oil and gas, chemical, power generation, and water management markets, as well as general industries that include mining and ore processing, pharmaceuticals, pulp and paper, food and beverage, and other smaller applications. The company distributes its products through direct sales, distributors, and sales representatives. Flowserve Corporation was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and power transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial and Industrial Systems segment provides AC and DC motors, and controls; motors, electronic variable speed controls, and blowers; and starters, contactors, relays, variable frequency drives, and integrated solutions of components. This segment also offers precision stator and rotor kits; hazardous duty motors; and electric generators, automatic transfer switches, power generation and distribution switch gears, and components and system controls. It serves commercial heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC); pool and spa; standby and critical power; and oil and gas system markets. The Climate Solutions segment offers motors, electronic variable speed controls, and blowers, as well as capacitors, precision stators, and rotor sets for residential and light commercial HVAC, water heaters, and commercial refrigeration markets. The Power Transmission Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings; conveyor products; disc products, patented diaphragms, gear couplings, couplings and transmission elements, gears, grids, jaws, elastomers, and joints; mechanical power transmission drives, components, and bearings; and worm gearing, shaft mount reducer, helical concentric and right angle, bevel and miter gearing, center pivot gearing, and open gearing products. It serves beverage, bulk handling, metals, special machinery, energy, and aerospace and general industrial markets. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent sales representatives and distributors. Regal Beloit Corporation was founded in 1955 and is based in Beloit, Wisconsin.