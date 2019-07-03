Flowserve Corporation (FLS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Since Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) and Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) are part of the Diversified Machinery industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flowserve Corporation 46 1.82 N/A 1.19 41.89 Honeywell International Inc. 157 3.22 N/A 6.14 27.57

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Flowserve Corporation and Honeywell International Inc. Honeywell International Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Flowserve Corporation. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Flowserve Corporation is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Honeywell International Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flowserve Corporation 0.00% 9.9% 3.5% Honeywell International Inc. 0.00% 37.1% 11.3%

Volatility and Risk

Flowserve Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 63.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.63 beta. From a competition point of view, Honeywell International Inc. has a 1.12 beta which is 12.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Flowserve Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.6. Competitively, Honeywell International Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and has 1 Quick Ratio. Flowserve Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Honeywell International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Flowserve Corporation and Honeywell International Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Flowserve Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Honeywell International Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Honeywell International Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $165.5 average target price and a -7.23% potential downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Flowserve Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 77.5% of Honeywell International Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Flowserve Corporation’s shares. Competitively, Honeywell International Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Flowserve Corporation 1.22% 2.51% 7.06% -0.9% 12.07% 30.9% Honeywell International Inc. -0.58% 4.56% 11.82% 12.68% 20.1% 28.2%

For the past year Flowserve Corporation was more bullish than Honeywell International Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Honeywell International Inc. beats Flowserve Corporation.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD). The EPD segment offers custom and other engineered pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, and related services, as well as manufactures gas-lubricated mechanical seal that is used in high-speed compressors. The IPD segment provides pre-configured engineered pumps and pump systems, and related products and services, including submersible motors and specialty products. The FCD segment offers industrial valve and automation solutions comprising isolation and control valves, actuation, controls, and related equipment; and energy management products, such as steam traps, boiler controls and condensate, and energy recovery systems. The FCD segmentÂ’s products are used to control, direct, and manage the flow of liquids and gases. The company also offers aftermarket equipment services consisting of installation, advanced diagnostics, repair, and retrofitting. It primarily serves oil and gas, chemical, power generation, and water management markets, as well as general industries that include mining and ore processing, pharmaceuticals, pulp and paper, food and beverage, and other smaller applications. The company distributes its products through direct sales, distributors, and sales representatives. Flowserve Corporation was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Honeywell International Inc. operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers. The Home and Building Technologies segment provides products, software, solutions, and technologies that help homes owners, commercial building owners, and occupants, as well as electricity, gas, and water providers. The Performance Materials and Technologies segment develops and manufactures advanced materials, process technologies, and automation solutions. The Safety and Productivity Solutions segment provides products, software, and connected solutions to customers that enhance productivity, workplace safety, and asset performance. The company was founded in 1920 and is based in Morris Plains, New Jersey.