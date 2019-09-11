Flowserve Corporation (FLS)’s Financial Results Comparing With General Electric Company (NYSE:GE)

Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) and General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) compete against each other in the Diversified Machinery sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flowserve Corporation 48 1.57 N/A 1.19 42.11 General Electric Company 10 0.63 N/A -2.34 0.00

Demonstrates Flowserve Corporation and General Electric Company earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flowserve Corporation 0.00% 9.9% 3.5% General Electric Company 0.00% -47.4% -5.7%

Volatility and Risk

Flowserve Corporation’s current beta is 1.62 and it happens to be 62.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, General Electric Company has a 1.06 beta which is 6.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Flowserve Corporation and General Electric Company’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Flowserve Corporation 1 1 1 2.33 General Electric Company 2 6 3 2.27

Flowserve Corporation’s average price target is $51, while its potential upside is 8.10%. Competitively General Electric Company has a consensus price target of $9.86, with potential upside of 7.88%. The data provided earlier shows that Flowserve Corporation appears more favorable than General Electric Company, based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Flowserve Corporation and General Electric Company are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 59.8% respectively. About 0.2% of Flowserve Corporation’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.16% of General Electric Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Flowserve Corporation -4.96% -6.4% 2.23% 14.67% 15.54% 31.59% General Electric Company -2.15% -1.69% 3.47% 19.46% -17.39% 43.61%

For the past year Flowserve Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than General Electric Company.

Summary

Flowserve Corporation beats on 9 of the 10 factors General Electric Company.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD). The EPD segment offers custom and other engineered pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, and related services, as well as manufactures gas-lubricated mechanical seal that is used in high-speed compressors. The IPD segment provides pre-configured engineered pumps and pump systems, and related products and services, including submersible motors and specialty products. The FCD segment offers industrial valve and automation solutions comprising isolation and control valves, actuation, controls, and related equipment; and energy management products, such as steam traps, boiler controls and condensate, and energy recovery systems. The FCD segmentÂ’s products are used to control, direct, and manage the flow of liquids and gases. The company also offers aftermarket equipment services consisting of installation, advanced diagnostics, repair, and retrofitting. It primarily serves oil and gas, chemical, power generation, and water management markets, as well as general industries that include mining and ore processing, pharmaceuticals, pulp and paper, food and beverage, and other smaller applications. The company distributes its products through direct sales, distributors, and sales representatives. Flowserve Corporation was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

General Electric Company operates as an infrastructure and technology company worldwide. Its Power segment offers gas and steam power systems; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions; distributed power gas engines; water treatment, wastewater treatment, and process system solutions; and nuclear reactors, fuels, and support services. The companyÂ’s Renewable Energy segment provides wind turbine platforms, and hardware and software; onshore and offshore wind turbines; and solutions, products, and services to hydropower industry. Its Oil & Gas segment offers surface and subsea drilling and production systems, and equipment for floating production platforms; and compressors, turbines, turboexpanders, reactors, industrial power generation, and auxiliary equipment. The companyÂ’s Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated digital components, and electric power and mechanical aircraft systems; and provides aftermarket services. Its Healthcare segment offers diagnostic imaging and clinical systems; products for drug discovery, biopharmaceutical manufacturing, and cellular technologies; and medical technologies, software, analytics, cloud solutions, and implementation services. The companyÂ’s Transportation segment provides freight and passenger locomotives, and rail and support advisory services; and parts, integrated software solutions and data analytics, software-enabled solutions, mining equipment and services, and marine diesel and stationary power diesel engines and motors, as well as overhaul, repair and upgrade, and wreck repair services. Its Energy Connections & Lighting segment offers industrial, grid, power conversion, automation and control, lighting, and current solutions. The companyÂ’s Capital segment provides industrial and energy financial services; and commercial aircraft leasing, financing, and consulting services. General Electric Company was founded in 1892 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.