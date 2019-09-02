Flowserve Corporation (FLS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Donaldson Company Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) and Donaldson Company Inc. (NYSE:DCI) have been rivals in the Diversified Machinery for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flowserve Corporation 48 1.40 N/A 1.19 42.11 Donaldson Company Inc. 50 2.11 N/A 2.46 20.31

Table 1 demonstrates Flowserve Corporation and Donaldson Company Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Donaldson Company Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Flowserve Corporation. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Flowserve Corporation’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Donaldson Company Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) and Donaldson Company Inc. (NYSE:DCI)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flowserve Corporation 0.00% 9.9% 3.5% Donaldson Company Inc. 0.00% 35.5% 14.7%

Risk and Volatility

Flowserve Corporation has a 1.62 beta, while its volatility is 62.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Donaldson Company Inc. on the other hand, has 1.42 beta which makes it 42.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Flowserve Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.2 and 1.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Donaldson Company Inc. are 2.6 and 1.8 respectively. Donaldson Company Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Flowserve Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Flowserve Corporation and Donaldson Company Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Flowserve Corporation 1 1 1 2.33 Donaldson Company Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Flowserve Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 19.49% and an $51 average target price. Donaldson Company Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $49 average target price and a 1.32% potential upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Flowserve Corporation is looking more favorable than Donaldson Company Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Flowserve Corporation shares and 83.2% of Donaldson Company Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Flowserve Corporation’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of Donaldson Company Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Flowserve Corporation -4.96% -6.4% 2.23% 14.67% 15.54% 31.59% Donaldson Company Inc. -0.72% -1.58% -5.56% 5.29% 6.48% 15.12%

For the past year Flowserve Corporation has stronger performance than Donaldson Company Inc.

Summary

Donaldson Company Inc. beats Flowserve Corporation on 8 of the 12 factors.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD). The EPD segment offers custom and other engineered pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, and related services, as well as manufactures gas-lubricated mechanical seal that is used in high-speed compressors. The IPD segment provides pre-configured engineered pumps and pump systems, and related products and services, including submersible motors and specialty products. The FCD segment offers industrial valve and automation solutions comprising isolation and control valves, actuation, controls, and related equipment; and energy management products, such as steam traps, boiler controls and condensate, and energy recovery systems. The FCD segmentÂ’s products are used to control, direct, and manage the flow of liquids and gases. The company also offers aftermarket equipment services consisting of installation, advanced diagnostics, repair, and retrofitting. It primarily serves oil and gas, chemical, power generation, and water management markets, as well as general industries that include mining and ore processing, pharmaceuticals, pulp and paper, food and beverage, and other smaller applications. The company distributes its products through direct sales, distributors, and sales representatives. Flowserve Corporation was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Donaldson Company, Inc. manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems. This segment sells its products to original equipment manufacturers (OEM) in the construction, mining, agriculture, aerospace, defense, and truck markets; and to independent distributors, OEM dealer networks, private label accounts, and large equipment fleets. The Industrial Products segment provides dust, fume, and mist collectors; compressed air purification systems; air filtration systems for gas turbines; polytetrafluoroethylene membrane-based products; and specialized air and gas filtration systems for applications, including hard disk drives and semi-conductor manufacturing. This segment sells its products to various dealers, distributors, OEMs of gas-fired turbines, and OEMs and end-users requiring filtration solutions and replacement filters. Donaldson Company, Inc. was founded in 1915 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.