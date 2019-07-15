Flowserve Corporation (FLS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Since Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) and Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) are part of the Diversified Machinery industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flowserve Corporation 47 1.83 N/A 1.19 41.89 Crane Co. 82 1.49 N/A 5.43 15.74

In table 1 we can see Flowserve Corporation and Crane Co.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Crane Co. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Flowserve Corporation. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Flowserve Corporation’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flowserve Corporation 0.00% 9.9% 3.5% Crane Co. 0.00% 14.7% 5.2%

Risk & Volatility

Flowserve Corporation is 63.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.63. Competitively, Crane Co. is 32.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.32 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Flowserve Corporation is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.6. The Current Ratio of rival Crane Co. is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.3. Flowserve Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Crane Co.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Flowserve Corporation and Crane Co.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Flowserve Corporation 1 0 0 1.00 Crane Co. 0 1 3 2.75

$47 is Flowserve Corporation’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -11.42%. Competitively the consensus target price of Crane Co. is $100.33, which is potential 19.63% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Crane Co. looks more robust than Flowserve Corporation as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Flowserve Corporation shares and 70.4% of Crane Co. shares. Flowserve Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of Crane Co.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Flowserve Corporation 1.22% 2.51% 7.06% -0.9% 12.07% 30.9% Crane Co. 0.02% -2.19% 2.53% -7.82% -0.71% 18.33%

For the past year Flowserve Corporation has stronger performance than Crane Co.

Summary

Crane Co. beats on 8 of the 12 factors Flowserve Corporation.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD). The EPD segment offers custom and other engineered pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, and related services, as well as manufactures gas-lubricated mechanical seal that is used in high-speed compressors. The IPD segment provides pre-configured engineered pumps and pump systems, and related products and services, including submersible motors and specialty products. The FCD segment offers industrial valve and automation solutions comprising isolation and control valves, actuation, controls, and related equipment; and energy management products, such as steam traps, boiler controls and condensate, and energy recovery systems. The FCD segmentÂ’s products are used to control, direct, and manage the flow of liquids and gases. The company also offers aftermarket equipment services consisting of installation, advanced diagnostics, repair, and retrofitting. It primarily serves oil and gas, chemical, power generation, and water management markets, as well as general industries that include mining and ore processing, pharmaceuticals, pulp and paper, food and beverage, and other smaller applications. The company distributes its products through direct sales, distributors, and sales representatives. Flowserve Corporation was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Crane Co. manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The companyÂ’s Fluid Handling segment provides process valves and related products, such as on/off valves and related products for critical and demanding applications in the chemical, oil and gas, power, non-residential construction, and general industrial end markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets. This segment offers its products under the Crane, Saunders, Jenkins, Pacific, Xomox, Krombach, DEPA, ELRO, REVO, Flowseal, Centerline, Resistoflex, Duochek, Barksdale, WTA, Deming, Weinman, Burks, and Barnes trade names. Its Payment & Merchandising Technologies segment offers coin acceptors and dispensers, coin hoppers, coin recyclers, bill validators, bill recyclers, and cashless systems; vending equipment that dispenses food, snack, and hot and cold beverages; and other solutions comprising vending management software, cashless payment products, and wireless connectivity products. This segment serves retail self-checkout, vending, casino gaming, government lotteries, parking, transit fare collection, payment kiosks, and banking markets, as well as vending operators, and food and beverage companies. The companyÂ’s Aerospace & Electronics segment provides original equipment and aftermarket parts under the Hydro-Aire, ELDEC, Lear Romec, P.L. Porter, Keltec, Interpoint, Signal Technology, Merrimac Industries, and Polyflon brand names. This segment serves commercial aerospace, and military aerospace and defense markets. Its Engineered Materials segment offers fiberglass-reinforced plastic panels and coils for use in manufacturing recreational vehicles (RV), truck bodies, and truck trailers, as well as applications in commercial and industrial buildings. Crane Co. was founded in 1855 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.