Flowserve Corporation (FLS) and SPX FLOW Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Comparison side by side

Both Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) and SPX FLOW Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) are Diversified Machinery companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flowserve Corporation 47 1.83 N/A 1.19 41.89 SPX FLOW Inc. 35 0.78 N/A 1.60 23.19

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Flowserve Corporation and SPX FLOW Inc. SPX FLOW Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Flowserve Corporation. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Flowserve Corporation is presently more expensive than SPX FLOW Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Flowserve Corporation and SPX FLOW Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flowserve Corporation 0.00% 9.9% 3.5% SPX FLOW Inc. 0.00% 5% 1.8%

Volatility and Risk

Flowserve Corporation has a beta of 1.63 and its 63.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, SPX FLOW Inc. is 108.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.08 beta.

Liquidity

Flowserve Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. On the competitive side is, SPX FLOW Inc. which has a 1.5 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. Flowserve Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to SPX FLOW Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Flowserve Corporation and SPX FLOW Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Flowserve Corporation 1 0 0 1.00 SPX FLOW Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Flowserve Corporation’s downside potential currently stands at -11.42% and an $47 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Flowserve Corporation and SPX FLOW Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 90.6%. Flowserve Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, 1.1% are SPX FLOW Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Flowserve Corporation 1.22% 2.51% 7.06% -0.9% 12.07% 30.9% SPX FLOW Inc. -4.72% 5.27% 11.25% -1.09% -16.03% 22.22%

For the past year Flowserve Corporation was more bullish than SPX FLOW Inc.

Summary

Flowserve Corporation beats SPX FLOW Inc. on 10 of the 11 factors.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD). The EPD segment offers custom and other engineered pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, and related services, as well as manufactures gas-lubricated mechanical seal that is used in high-speed compressors. The IPD segment provides pre-configured engineered pumps and pump systems, and related products and services, including submersible motors and specialty products. The FCD segment offers industrial valve and automation solutions comprising isolation and control valves, actuation, controls, and related equipment; and energy management products, such as steam traps, boiler controls and condensate, and energy recovery systems. The FCD segmentÂ’s products are used to control, direct, and manage the flow of liquids and gases. The company also offers aftermarket equipment services consisting of installation, advanced diagnostics, repair, and retrofitting. It primarily serves oil and gas, chemical, power generation, and water management markets, as well as general industries that include mining and ore processing, pharmaceuticals, pulp and paper, food and beverage, and other smaller applications. The company distributes its products through direct sales, distributors, and sales representatives. Flowserve Corporation was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

SPX FLOW, Inc. provides various engineered solutions worldwide. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and markets products and solutions used to process, blend, filter, dry, meter, and transport fluids with a focus on original equipment installation, including turn-key systems, modular systems, and components, as well as aftermarket components and support services. It operates through three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands. The Power and Energy segment provides pumps, valves, and related accessories primarily for customers in oil and gas, and nuclear and other conventional power industries under the APV, Bran+Luebbe, ClydeUnion Pumps, Copes-Vulcan, Dollinger Filtration, LIGHTNIN, M&J Valve, Plenty, and Vokes brands. The Industrial segment offers air dryers, filtration equipment, mixers, pumps, hydraulic technologies, and heat exchangers under the Airpel, APV, Bolting Systems, Delair, Deltech, Hankison, Jemaco, Johnson Pump, LIGHTNIN, Power Team, and Stone brands. It primarily serves customers in chemical, air treatment, mining, pharmaceutical, marine, shipbuilding, infrastructure construction, general industrial, and water treatment industries. SPX FLOW, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.