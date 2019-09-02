Flowserve Corporation (FLS) and Roper Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Contrasting side by side

Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) and Roper Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ROP), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Diversified Machinery. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flowserve Corporation 48 1.40 N/A 1.19 42.11 Roper Technologies Inc. 351 6.97 N/A 10.41 34.92

Demonstrates Flowserve Corporation and Roper Technologies Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Roper Technologies Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Flowserve Corporation. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Flowserve Corporation is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flowserve Corporation 0.00% 9.9% 3.5% Roper Technologies Inc. 0.00% 14.4% 7.2%

Risk and Volatility

Flowserve Corporation is 62.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.62. Roper Technologies Inc.’s 16.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.16 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Flowserve Corporation are 2.2 and 1.6. Competitively, Roper Technologies Inc. has 1.1 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Flowserve Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Roper Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Flowserve Corporation and Roper Technologies Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Flowserve Corporation 1 1 1 2.33 Roper Technologies Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Flowserve Corporation’s upside potential is 19.49% at a $51 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Roper Technologies Inc.’s consensus price target is $358.67, while its potential downside is -2.21%. The information presented earlier suggests that Flowserve Corporation looks more robust than Roper Technologies Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Flowserve Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 96.7% of Roper Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Flowserve Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Roper Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Flowserve Corporation -4.96% -6.4% 2.23% 14.67% 15.54% 31.59% Roper Technologies Inc. -2.93% -2.66% 1.82% 26.49% 23.58% 36.44%

For the past year Flowserve Corporation has weaker performance than Roper Technologies Inc.

Summary

Roper Technologies Inc. beats Flowserve Corporation on 9 of the 12 factors.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD). The EPD segment offers custom and other engineered pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, and related services, as well as manufactures gas-lubricated mechanical seal that is used in high-speed compressors. The IPD segment provides pre-configured engineered pumps and pump systems, and related products and services, including submersible motors and specialty products. The FCD segment offers industrial valve and automation solutions comprising isolation and control valves, actuation, controls, and related equipment; and energy management products, such as steam traps, boiler controls and condensate, and energy recovery systems. The FCD segmentÂ’s products are used to control, direct, and manage the flow of liquids and gases. The company also offers aftermarket equipment services consisting of installation, advanced diagnostics, repair, and retrofitting. It primarily serves oil and gas, chemical, power generation, and water management markets, as well as general industries that include mining and ore processing, pharmaceuticals, pulp and paper, food and beverage, and other smaller applications. The company distributes its products through direct sales, distributors, and sales representatives. Flowserve Corporation was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Roper Technologies, Inc. designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: Medical & Scientific Imaging; RF Technology; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers diagnostic and laboratory software solutions; patient positioning devices and related software, 3-D measurement technology, and diagnostic and therapeutic disposable products; non-invasive instruments and video laryngoscopes; and a cloud-based financial analytics and performance software platform, as well as electron filters, charged couple devices, and complementary metal oxide semiconductor cameras, detectors, and related software. It also offers radio frequency identification communication technology and software solutions that are used primarily in toll and traffic systems, security and access controls, campus card systems, card readers, software-as-a-service, and metering and remote monitoring applications, as well as management software for legal and construction firms. In addition, the company offers fluid handling pumps, materials analysis equipment and consumables, leak testing equipment, flow measurement and metering equipment, and water meter and automatic meter reading products and systems. Further, it provides control systems, fluid properties testing equipment, industrial valves and controls, vibration sensors and controls, and non-destructive inspection and measurement products and solutions. Additionally, the company provides enterprise software and information solutions for government contractors, professional services firms, and other project-based businesses. It serves healthcare, transportation, commercial construction, food, energy, water, education, and academic research markets in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Roper Industries, Inc. and changed its name to Roper Technologies, Inc. in April 2015. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.