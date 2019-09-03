Flowserve Corporation (FLS) and Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) Contrasting side by side

Both Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) and Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) compete on a level playing field in the Diversified Machinery industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flowserve Corporation 48 1.36 N/A 1.19 42.11 Intelligent Systems Corporation 35 18.09 N/A 0.83 59.29

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Flowserve Corporation and Intelligent Systems Corporation. Intelligent Systems Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Flowserve Corporation. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Flowserve Corporation’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Flowserve Corporation and Intelligent Systems Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flowserve Corporation 0.00% 9.9% 3.5% Intelligent Systems Corporation 0.00% 30.1% 26%

Volatility & Risk

Flowserve Corporation has a 1.62 beta, while its volatility is 62.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Intelligent Systems Corporation has beta of 1.14 which is 14.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Flowserve Corporation is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.6. The Current Ratio of rival Intelligent Systems Corporation is 5.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.3. Intelligent Systems Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Flowserve Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Flowserve Corporation and Intelligent Systems Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Flowserve Corporation 1 1 1 2.33 Intelligent Systems Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 22.80% for Flowserve Corporation with consensus price target of $51.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Flowserve Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 37.1% of Intelligent Systems Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% are Flowserve Corporation’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of Intelligent Systems Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Flowserve Corporation -4.96% -6.4% 2.23% 14.67% 15.54% 31.59% Intelligent Systems Corporation 5.03% 63.31% 67.26% 134.99% 377.3% 279.95%

For the past year Flowserve Corporation was less bullish than Intelligent Systems Corporation.

Summary

Intelligent Systems Corporation beats on 7 of the 11 factors Flowserve Corporation.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD). The EPD segment offers custom and other engineered pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, and related services, as well as manufactures gas-lubricated mechanical seal that is used in high-speed compressors. The IPD segment provides pre-configured engineered pumps and pump systems, and related products and services, including submersible motors and specialty products. The FCD segment offers industrial valve and automation solutions comprising isolation and control valves, actuation, controls, and related equipment; and energy management products, such as steam traps, boiler controls and condensate, and energy recovery systems. The FCD segmentÂ’s products are used to control, direct, and manage the flow of liquids and gases. The company also offers aftermarket equipment services consisting of installation, advanced diagnostics, repair, and retrofitting. It primarily serves oil and gas, chemical, power generation, and water management markets, as well as general industries that include mining and ore processing, pharmaceuticals, pulp and paper, food and beverage, and other smaller applications. The company distributes its products through direct sales, distributors, and sales representatives. Flowserve Corporation was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc., provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors. Its software solutions allow companies to offer various types of debit and credit cards, as well as revolving loans; to set up and maintain account data; to record advances and payments; to assess fees, interests, and other charges; to resolve disputes and chargebacks; to manage collections of accounts receivable; to generate reports; and to settle transactions with financial institutions and network associations. The company's CoreCard software platform and modules include CoreENGINE, CoreISSUE, CoreFraud, CoreCOLLECT, CoreSALES, CoreAPP, COREMONEY, and CoreACQUIRE. Intelligent Systems Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Norcross, Georgia.