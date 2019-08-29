Flowserve Corporation (FLS) and Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) and Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Diversified Machinery industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flowserve Corporation 48 1.40 N/A 1.19 42.11 Crane Co. 83 1.32 N/A 5.84 14.33

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Flowserve Corporation and Crane Co. Crane Co. has higher revenue and earnings than Flowserve Corporation. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Flowserve Corporation’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flowserve Corporation 0.00% 9.9% 3.5% Crane Co. 0.00% 22.1% 8.2%

Risk and Volatility

Flowserve Corporation has a 1.62 beta, while its volatility is 62.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Crane Co.’s beta is 1.34 which is 34.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Flowserve Corporation are 2.2 and 1.6. Competitively, Crane Co. has 1.9 and 1.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Flowserve Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Crane Co.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Flowserve Corporation and Crane Co.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Flowserve Corporation 1 1 1 2.33 Crane Co. 0 0 3 3.00

Flowserve Corporation’s average target price is $51, while its potential upside is 24.88%. Competitively the average target price of Crane Co. is $103, which is potential 38.95% upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Crane Co. is looking more favorable than Flowserve Corporation, analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Flowserve Corporation and Crane Co. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 71.8%. 0.2% are Flowserve Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.7% are Crane Co.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Flowserve Corporation -4.96% -6.4% 2.23% 14.67% 15.54% 31.59% Crane Co. -3.11% -0.05% -1.53% 0.7% -5.2% 15.96%

For the past year Flowserve Corporation was more bullish than Crane Co.

Summary

Crane Co. beats Flowserve Corporation on 8 of the 12 factors.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD). The EPD segment offers custom and other engineered pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, and related services, as well as manufactures gas-lubricated mechanical seal that is used in high-speed compressors. The IPD segment provides pre-configured engineered pumps and pump systems, and related products and services, including submersible motors and specialty products. The FCD segment offers industrial valve and automation solutions comprising isolation and control valves, actuation, controls, and related equipment; and energy management products, such as steam traps, boiler controls and condensate, and energy recovery systems. The FCD segmentÂ’s products are used to control, direct, and manage the flow of liquids and gases. The company also offers aftermarket equipment services consisting of installation, advanced diagnostics, repair, and retrofitting. It primarily serves oil and gas, chemical, power generation, and water management markets, as well as general industries that include mining and ore processing, pharmaceuticals, pulp and paper, food and beverage, and other smaller applications. The company distributes its products through direct sales, distributors, and sales representatives. Flowserve Corporation was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Crane Co. manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The companyÂ’s Fluid Handling segment provides process valves and related products, such as on/off valves and related products for critical and demanding applications in the chemical, oil and gas, power, non-residential construction, and general industrial end markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets. This segment offers its products under the Crane, Saunders, Jenkins, Pacific, Xomox, Krombach, DEPA, ELRO, REVO, Flowseal, Centerline, Resistoflex, Duochek, Barksdale, WTA, Deming, Weinman, Burks, and Barnes trade names. Its Payment & Merchandising Technologies segment offers coin acceptors and dispensers, coin hoppers, coin recyclers, bill validators, bill recyclers, and cashless systems; vending equipment that dispenses food, snack, and hot and cold beverages; and other solutions comprising vending management software, cashless payment products, and wireless connectivity products. This segment serves retail self-checkout, vending, casino gaming, government lotteries, parking, transit fare collection, payment kiosks, and banking markets, as well as vending operators, and food and beverage companies. The companyÂ’s Aerospace & Electronics segment provides original equipment and aftermarket parts under the Hydro-Aire, ELDEC, Lear Romec, P.L. Porter, Keltec, Interpoint, Signal Technology, Merrimac Industries, and Polyflon brand names. This segment serves commercial aerospace, and military aerospace and defense markets. Its Engineered Materials segment offers fiberglass-reinforced plastic panels and coils for use in manufacturing recreational vehicles (RV), truck bodies, and truck trailers, as well as applications in commercial and industrial buildings. Crane Co. was founded in 1855 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.