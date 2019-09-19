Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI)

This is a contrast between Flowers Foods Inc. (NYSE:FLO) and Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Processed & Packaged Goods and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flowers Foods Inc. 22 1.19 N/A 0.79 30.19 Farmmi Inc. 2 0.58 N/A 0.29 4.70

Table 1 demonstrates Flowers Foods Inc. and Farmmi Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Farmmi Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Flowers Foods Inc. Company that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Flowers Foods Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Farmmi Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flowers Foods Inc. 0.00% 13.5% 6% Farmmi Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Flowers Foods Inc. is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 1.2. Meanwhile, Farmmi Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.6 while its Quick Ratio is 8.8. Farmmi Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Flowers Foods Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Flowers Foods Inc. and Farmmi Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Flowers Foods Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Farmmi Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Flowers Foods Inc. has a consensus target price of $24, and a 5.49% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 67.5% of Flowers Foods Inc. shares and 0.4% of Farmmi Inc. shares. About 5.2% of Flowers Foods Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 83.81% of Farmmi Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Flowers Foods Inc. 0.08% 1.85% 10.44% 23.63% 16.23% 28.32% Farmmi Inc. -12.42% -25.56% -41.74% -70.29% -67.63% -67%

For the past year Flowers Foods Inc. had bullish trend while Farmmi Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors Flowers Foods Inc. beats Farmmi Inc.

Flowers Foods, Inc. produces and markets bakery products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery (DSD) and Warehouse Delivery. The DSD segment produces and markets fresh bakery foods, including fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the NatureÂ’s Own, Wonder, Cobblestone Bread Company, Tastykake, and DaveÂ’s Killer Bread brand names. It operates 39 bakeries, as well as sells its products through a network of independent distributors to retail and foodservice customers. The Warehouse Delivery segment produces snack cakes, breads, and rolls for national retail, foodservice, vending, and co-pack customers through a network of warehouse channels. This segment markets its products under the Mrs. FreshleyÂ’s, Alpine Valley Bread, and European Bakers brand names. Flowers Foods, Inc. also sells products under franchised and licensed trademarks and trade names, such as Sunbeam, Bunny, and Sara Lee. The company was formerly known as Flowers Industries and changed its name to Flowers Foods, Inc. in 2001. Flowers Foods, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Thomasville, Georgia.

Farmmi, Inc. processes and sells agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers shiitake and Mu Er mushrooms; and other edible fungi products, including bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, grifola frondosa, coprinus comatus, and hericium erinaceus. It also trades in other agricultural products, such as tea. The company offers its products through distributors, as well as through an online store, Farmmi Liangpin Mall. Farmmi, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Lishui, China.