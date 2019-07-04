Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO) and The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Comparing side by side

Flowers Foods Inc. (NYSE:FLO) and The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) are two firms in the Processed & Packaged Goods that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flowers Foods Inc. 21 1.25 N/A 0.72 29.61 The J. M. Smucker Company 112 1.74 N/A 5.54 23.02

Demonstrates Flowers Foods Inc. and The J. M. Smucker Company earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. The J. M. Smucker Company is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Flowers Foods Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Flowers Foods Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flowers Foods Inc. 0.00% 12.3% 5.8% The J. M. Smucker Company 0.00% 7.9% 3.7%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.5 beta indicates that Flowers Foods Inc. is 50.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. The J. M. Smucker Company on the other hand, has 0.54 beta which makes it 46.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Flowers Foods Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, The J. M. Smucker Company’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 0.4 Quick Ratio. Flowers Foods Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than The J. M. Smucker Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Flowers Foods Inc. and The J. M. Smucker Company are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Flowers Foods Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 The J. M. Smucker Company 1 4 2 2.29

The J. M. Smucker Company on the other hand boasts of a $114.57 average price target and a -4.31% potential downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Flowers Foods Inc. and The J. M. Smucker Company has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 68.2% and 82.3%. Insiders held 3.7% of Flowers Foods Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of The J. M. Smucker Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Flowers Foods Inc. -0.89% -1.39% 2.91% 7.06% -3.54% 14.94% The J. M. Smucker Company 2.31% 6.98% 22.92% 12.95% 14.27% 36.38%

For the past year Flowers Foods Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than The J. M. Smucker Company.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors The J. M. Smucker Company beats Flowers Foods Inc.

Flowers Foods, Inc. produces and markets bakery products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery (DSD) and Warehouse Delivery. The DSD segment produces and markets fresh bakery foods, including fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the NatureÂ’s Own, Wonder, Cobblestone Bread Company, Tastykake, and DaveÂ’s Killer Bread brand names. It operates 39 bakeries, as well as sells its products through a network of independent distributors to retail and foodservice customers. The Warehouse Delivery segment produces snack cakes, breads, and rolls for national retail, foodservice, vending, and co-pack customers through a network of warehouse channels. This segment markets its products under the Mrs. FreshleyÂ’s, Alpine Valley Bread, and European Bakers brand names. Flowers Foods, Inc. also sells products under franchised and licensed trademarks and trade names, such as Sunbeam, Bunny, and Sara Lee. The company was formerly known as Flowers Industries and changed its name to Flowers Foods, Inc. in 2001. Flowers Foods, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Thomasville, Georgia.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates through U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Foodservice segments. The company primarily offers coffee, pet food products, pet snacks, peanut butter, fruit spreads, shortening and oils, baking mixes and ready-to-spread frostings, frozen sandwiches, flour and baking ingredients, juices and beverages, and portion control products. It also provides pet premium products, dog snacks, ice cream toppings, pickles, and canned milk. The company offers its products primarily under the Folgers, Dunkin' Donuts, CafÃ© Bustelo, Folgers Gourmet Selections, Jif, Smucker's, Crisco, Pillsbury, Meow Mix, Milk-Bone, Natural Balance, Kibbles ?n Bits, 9Lives, Pup-Peroni, Nature's Recipe, Robin Hood, Five Roses, and Douwe Egberts brands. It sells its products through direct sales and brokers to food retailers, food wholesalers, drug stores, club stores, mass merchandisers, discount and dollar stores, military commissaries, natural foods stores and distributors, pet specialty stores, and online retailers; and through retail channels, and foodservice distributors and operators. The company was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Orrville, Ohio.