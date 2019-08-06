Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) Analysts See $0.26 EPS; Hubspot (HUBS) Shorts Raised By 7.92%

Analysts expect Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) to report $0.26 EPS on August, 7 after the close.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 4.00% from last quarter’s $0.25 EPS. FLO’s profit would be $54.98M giving it 22.96 P/E if the $0.26 EPS is correct. After having $0.32 EPS previously, Flowers Foods, Inc.’s analysts see -18.75% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $23.88. About 1.52 million shares traded or 46.29% up from the average. Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) has risen 16.23% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FLO News: 30/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FLOWERS’ Baa2 RATING; OUTLOOK REMAINS STABLE; 16/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Backs FY18 Adj EPS $1.04-Adj EPS $1.16; 09/04/2018 – Tyson Foods relaunches Sara Lee divest; 24/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 18C/SHR FROM 17C, EST. 17C; 11/03/2018 – Flowers Foods Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 19-20; 24/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Raises Dividend to 18c; 16/05/2018 – Flowers Foods 1Q Net $51.2M; 24/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Increases Quarterly Dividend; 06/03/2018 Flowers Foods at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 15/05/2018 – Wonder Supports the USO as a Force Behind the Forces(SM) with “Camo for the Cause”

Hubspot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) had an increase of 7.92% in short interest. The stock decreased 4.39% or $7.55 during the last trading session, reaching $164.49. HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) has risen 44.07% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Flowers Foods, Inc. produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.05 billion. It operates through two divisions, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. It has a 29.48 P/E ratio. The DSD segment produces and markets fresh bakery foods, including fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes.

More notable recent Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “DA Davidson On Flowers Foods: Stock Already Reflects Solid Near-Term Potential – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why I Sold Flowers Foods – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Flowers Foods Issues Voluntary Recall of Hamburger and Hot Dog Buns and Other Bakery Foods Due to Plastic Pieces Found in Products – PRNewswire” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Flowers Foods Inc. : Announces Conference Call and Webcast Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Update – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $31,310 activity. 1,550 shares were bought by MUKHERJEE DEBO, worth $31,310.

Among 3 analysts covering HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. HubSpot has $190 highest and $16700 lowest target. $176.50’s average target is 7.30% above currents $164.49 stock price. HubSpot had 7 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Wednesday, February 13. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, February 13 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, February 13.

HubSpot, Inc. provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $6.93 billion. The Company’s software platform includes integrated applications, such as social media, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, marketing automation, email, CRM, analytics, and reporting that enables businesses to attract visitors to their Websites, convert visitors into leads, and close leads into clients and delight customers. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers professional, and phone and email support services.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.38 million activity. Gill Ronald S also sold $689,880 worth of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) shares.