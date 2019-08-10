Flowers Foods (FLO) Stock Rose While Sei Investments Company Lowered Position; Ajo LP Position in Bristol (BMY) Has Lowered by $19.03 Million as Valuation Declined

Sei Investments Company decreased its stake in Flowers Foods Inc (FLO) by 10.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sei Investments Company sold 33,849 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.44% . The institutional investor held 287,771 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.10M, down from 321,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sei Investments Company who had been investing in Flowers Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $22.32. About 2.14M shares traded or 90.12% up from the average. Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) has risen 16.23% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FLO News: 23/04/2018 – Nature’s Own Introduces Nature’s Own® Perfectly Crafted™ Artisan-inspired, Thick-sliced Bakery Bread; 09/04/2018 – Tyson Foods relaunches Sara Lee divest; 11/03/2018 – Flowers Foods Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 19-20; 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS REAFFIRMED OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Flowers Foods Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLO); 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS 1Q EPS 24C; 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS 1Q ADJ EPS 30C, EST. 31C; 06/03/2018 Flowers Foods at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS INC – REAFFIRMED OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2018; 24/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 18C/SHR FROM 17C, EST. 17C

Ajo Lp decreased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 13.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ajo Lp sold 404,835 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 2.68M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $127.67M, down from 3.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ajo Lp who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $47.32. About 11.86 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 03/05/2018 – Merck: Phase 3 Keynote-407 Trial With Keytruda Met Pre-Specified Secondary Endpoint; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH- RESULTS FROM IMBLAZE370 SHOWED TREATMENT WITH TECENTRIQ ALONE DID NOT PROVIDE MEANINGFUL CLINICAL BENEFIT COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB; 13/03/2018 – Merck Gets FDA Priority Review for Keytruda sBLA in Advanced Cervical Cancer; 07/05/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Genentech’s Cancer Immunotherapy TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) for Initial Treatment of People With a Specific Type of Metastatic Lung Cancer; 07/05/2018 – FDA promises Roche a snap decision on Tecentriq triple for frontline lung cancer as it falls even further behind Merck, Bristol-Myers $RHHBY $MRK $BMY; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International; 02/05/2018 – QATAR CHOSE CARDIFF OVER BRISTOL FOR BIGGER CATCHMENT: AL BAKER; 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Technical Review Committee Tue, 4/10/2018, 2:00 PM; 23/03/2018 – IPSEN RECEIVES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR CABOMETYX® (CABOZANTINIB) FOR THE FIRST-LINE TREATMENT OF ADULTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- OR POOR- RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA; 12/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB & HARVARD REPORT NEW FIBROSIS RESEARCH PAC

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $31,310 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold FLO shares while 82 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 134.04 million shares or 3.28% less from 138.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Lc accumulated 9,767 shares. Legal & General Gp Inc Public Limited Company accumulated 305,453 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corporation reported 16,436 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bragg Advsrs Inc reported 152,706 shares stake. Convergence Investment Ptnrs Lc holds 8,094 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Thomasville Commercial Bank holds 726,416 shares or 2.86% of its portfolio. Numerixs Invest Technologies Incorporated has invested 0.06% in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). Proshare Advisors Lc accumulated 560,063 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Argyle Mngmt invested in 0.79% or 96,484 shares. Nordea Invest reported 127 shares stake. Lpl Finance Limited Company invested in 17,148 shares or 0% of the stock. Profund Advisors Ltd Com stated it has 17,281 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Eaton Vance Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). Stifel Fincl Corp has 0% invested in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) for 11,057 shares. First Personal Financial Ser owns 0.02% invested in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) for 2,600 shares.

Sei Investments Company, which manages about $29.78B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 11,177 shares to 53,821 shares, valued at $7.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) by 98,915 shares in the quarter, for a total of 353,120 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (JNK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Automobile Association has 1.83 million shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Polaris Greystone Fincl Grp Inc Lc owns 0.11% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 30,801 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada reported 5.42 million shares. Goldman Sachs Group has invested 0.16% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Moreover, Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Waters Parkerson And Company Limited Liability Company, a Louisiana-based fund reported 35,245 shares. 1.44M were accumulated by Toronto Dominion Bancshares. Redmile Grp Inc Limited Company has invested 2.25% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Parsons Capital Mgmt Ri holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 55,151 shares. Girard Ptnrs Ltd accumulated 19,349 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Lp has 0.09% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 3,705 shares. 79,230 were accumulated by Beacon Financial Group. Bourgeon Capital Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0.38% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Terril Brothers Inc invested in 7.08% or 470,599 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Company Limited has 114,938 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio.

Ajo Lp, which manages about $24.49B and $19.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Herbalife Ltd (NYSE:HLF) by 96,116 shares to 1.18M shares, valued at $62.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ametek (NYSE:AME) by 223,889 shares in the quarter, for a total of 396,107 shares, and has risen its stake in Pnm Resources (NYSE:PNM).

