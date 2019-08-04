Flowers Foods (FLO) Stock Price Rose While Tnb Financial Lowered Stake by $871,395; Deutsche Bank Ag Cut Its Position in Calamp (CAMP) by $393,900 as Market Value Declined

Deutsche Bank Ag decreased its stake in Calamp Corp (CAMP) by 6.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deutsche Bank Ag sold 32,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.29% . The institutional investor held 475,104 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.97M, down from 507,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deutsche Bank Ag who had been investing in Calamp Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $353.45 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.84% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $10.51. About 272,599 shares traded. CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) has declined 50.44% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CAMP News: 07/05/2018 – CALAMP REPORTS $30M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 14/05/2018 – Allianz Global Holding in CalAmp Published in Error; 20/03/2018 – LoJack Goes Nationwide with Next-Generation Connected Car and Stolen Vehicle Recovery Technology; 11/04/2018 – Northpointe Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in CalAmp; 26/04/2018 – CALAMP CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.30; 11/04/2018 – CalAmp Announces Plans for Partnership with TransUnion to Help Insurers Better Manage Risk; 14/05/2018 – Allianz Global Investors US Buys New 79% Position in CalAmp; 26/04/2018 – CALAMP CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.13; 03/05/2018 – CalAmp Named A Winning Company For 2020 Women On Boards Diversity Award; 07/05/2018 – CalAmp Announces $30 Million Share Repurchase Program

Tnb Financial decreased its stake in Flowers Foods Inc (FLO) by 5.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tnb Financial sold 41,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.44% . The institutional investor held 726,416 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.49 million, down from 767,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tnb Financial who had been investing in Flowers Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $23.97. About 866,936 shares traded. Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) has risen 16.23% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FLO News: 16/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Backs FY18 Sales $3.921B-$3.982B; 11/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Flowers Foods, Inc. – FLO; 22/04/2018 – DJ Flowers Foods Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLO); 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS REAFFIRMED OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2018; 16/05/2018 – Flowers Foods 1Q Adj EPS 30c; 24/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 18C/SHR FROM 17C, EST. 17C; 15/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS 1Q ADJ EPS 30C, EST. 31C; 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS 1Q EPS 24C; 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS INC – REAFFIRMED OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2018

Deutsche Bank Ag, which manages about $167.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Entergy Corp New (NYSE:ETR) by 280,617 shares to 518,399 shares, valued at $49.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Front Yd Residential Corp by 104,892 shares in the quarter, for a total of 230,433 shares, and has risen its stake in Epam Sys Inc (NYSE:EPAM).

Analysts await CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $0.03 earnings per share, down 87.50% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.24 per share. CAMP’s profit will be $1.01M for 87.58 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by CalAmp Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold CAMP shares while 52 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 25.87 million shares or 1.72% less from 26.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tributary Capital Management Lc has invested 0.87% in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP). Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 154,174 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com owns 0.01% invested in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) for 34,988 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag invested in 0% or 475,104 shares. John G Ullman Assoc Inc has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP). Falcon Point Cap Llc reported 1.45% of its portfolio in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP). Aperio Group Llc holds 0% or 12,498 shares in its portfolio. American Grp stated it has 0% in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP). Parkside Bancshares holds 0% or 85 shares. Citigroup has invested 0% of its portfolio in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP). First Bancshares Of Omaha accumulated 57,331 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Prescott Group Inc Capital Mgmt Ltd Company has 42,345 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0% in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP). 8,380 were reported by Us Bankshares De. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP).

Analysts await Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.26 EPS, up 4.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.25 per share. FLO’s profit will be $54.98M for 23.05 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Flowers Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.75% negative EPS growth.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $31,310 activity.

Tnb Financial, which manages about $542.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 16,677 shares to 221,558 shares, valued at $11.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,373 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,975 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

More notable recent Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “New Stocks that Broke Through 52-Week Highs Tuesday Morning – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why I Sold Flowers Foods – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Flowers Foods declares $0.19 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Flowers Foods Issues Voluntary Recall of Hamburger and Hot Dog Buns and Other Bakery Foods Due to Plastic Pieces Found in Products – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 09, 2019.