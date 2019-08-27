Flowers Foods (FLO) Stake Has Upped by Alpha Windward Llc; As Hasbro (HAS) Share Value Rose, Mackenzie Financial Cut Its Holding by $2.50 Million

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in Hasbro Inc (HAS) by 34.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp sold 29,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.68% . The hedge fund held 55,963 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.76M, down from 85,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Hasbro Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.53B market cap company. The stock increased 2.95% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $107.2. About 1.03 million shares traded or 3.68% up from the average. Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has risen 22.14% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HAS News: 30/05/2018 – Hasbro And Quidd Team Up To Create And Sell Rare, Digital Stickers; 24/04/2018 – Toys ‘R’ Us sets up $156 million fund for trade claims -lawyer; 08/03/2018 – Hasbro to Roll Out Plant-Based Packaging; 06/04/2018 – CAFC: DIALWARE COMMUNICATIONS, LLC v. HASBRO, INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1952 – 2018-04-06; 08/03/2018 – HASBRO – WILL BEGIN USING PLANT-BASED BIO-POLYETHYLENE TEREPHTHALATE FOR BLISTER PACKS & PLASTIC WINDOWS IN PRODUCT PACKAGING STARTING IN 2019; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro blames Toys ‘R’ Us for poor first quarter; 25/04/2018 – Several companies, from chipmaker Nvidia to toymaker Hasbro, are reporting the impact of a shortage of truck drivers on their businesses; 11/05/2018 – Hasbro Presenting at Conference May 31; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO 1Q EMERGING BRANDS REV. -6%; 15/03/2018 – HASBRO SAYS EXPECTS PENDING LIQUIDATION AND CLOSURE OF TOYS “R” US STORES TO BE DISRUPTIVE TO ITS BUSINESS IN NEAR TERM, MOST NOTABLY DURING 2018

Alpha Windward Llc increased its stake in Flowers Foods Inc (FLO) by 1580.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc bought 22,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.44% . The institutional investor held 24,243 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $517,000, up from 1,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Flowers Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $23.24. About 1.05 million shares traded. Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) has risen 16.23% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FLO News: 17/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Flowers Foods at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 24/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Raises Dividend to 18c; 24/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 16/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Backs FY18 Adj EPS $1.04-Adj EPS $1.16; 11/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Flowers Foods, Inc. – FLO; 22/04/2018 – DJ Flowers Foods Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLO); 16/05/2018 – Flowers Foods 1Q Net $51.2M; 15/05/2018 – Wonder Supports the USO as a Force Behind the Forces(SM) with “Camo for the Cause”

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold FLO shares while 82 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 134.04 million shares or 3.28% less from 138.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Management reported 14,726 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) for 228,660 shares. Regions Fin reported 1,154 shares. 17,148 were accumulated by Lpl Ltd Liability Corporation. Aperio Grp Inc Limited Liability holds 0.04% in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) or 446,348 shares. Systematic Financial Limited Partnership accumulated 63,390 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Advisory Limited Liability owns 555 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Liability owns 8,488 shares. 33,806 were reported by Utah Retirement. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Com stated it has 2.41 million shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Moody Comml Bank Division accumulated 705 shares. Aqr Cap Llc has invested 0.01% in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). 321,928 are owned by New York State Teachers Retirement Systems. Cornerstone Advsr has 390 shares. Ftb Advsrs Inc reported 21,400 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Alpha Windward Llc, which manages about $148.77M and $149.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Park Hotels Resorts Inc by 15,720 shares to 592 shares, valued at $18,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conduent Inc by 36,762 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,571 shares, and cut its stake in Best Buy Inc (NYSE:BBY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold HAS shares while 140 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 109.83 million shares or 0.88% less from 110.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 203 are owned by Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability. Legal & General Gru Public Limited Com holds 861,469 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Lpl Financial Llc holds 0% or 22,493 shares in its portfolio. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Limited Com stated it has 0% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Aperio Gp Llc owns 70,054 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 9,880 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 22,523 are owned by Texas Permanent School Fund. Tobam holds 55,997 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Pitcairn invested in 0.02% or 2,658 shares. Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Stifel holds 85,039 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Comm Bank invested in 0.02% or 23,036 shares. Dubuque Bancshares Trust stated it has 0% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). 33,199 are held by Aurora Inv Counsel. The New York-based Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited has invested 0.02% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70 billion and $41.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 24,887 shares to 134,515 shares, valued at $4.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 53,465 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,439 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Analysts await Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $2.19 EPS, up 13.47% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.93 per share. HAS’s profit will be $276.39M for 12.24 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Hasbro, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 180.77% EPS growth.