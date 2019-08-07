Flowers Foods (FLO) Shares Rose While Tnb Financial Has Lowered Stake; Cooper Creek Partners Management Position in Papa Johns Intl (PZZA) Has Cut by $4.28 Million

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Papa Johns Intl (PZZA) by 51.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc sold 82,325 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% . The hedge fund held 79,049 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.19M, down from 161,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Papa Johns Intl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $43.94. About 857,583 shares traded or 1.92% up from the average. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has risen 5.61% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $427.4 MLN VS $449.3 MLN FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 26, 2017; 19/04/2018 – DJ Papa John’s International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PZZA); 10/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Spain; 16/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Turkey; 09/05/2018 – Papa John’s is bringing in a new chief marketing officer as it mixes up its strategy; 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Papa John’s takes another NFL hit: Peyton Manning; 30/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces New Combo Deal to Support Wounded Warrior Project; 09/05/2018 – Papa John’s Share Drop Adds Pressure Amid Quest to Revamp Image; 06/03/2018 – Papa John’s takes another NFL hit: Peyton Manning; 22/03/2018 – Papa John’s Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 28-29

Tnb Financial decreased its stake in Flowers Foods Inc (FLO) by 5.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tnb Financial sold 41,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.44% . The institutional investor held 726,416 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.49 million, down from 767,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tnb Financial who had been investing in Flowers Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $24.01. About 701,841 shares traded. Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) has risen 16.23% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FLO News: 24/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Raises Dividend to 18c; 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS INC FLO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.10, REV VIEW $3.96 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS 1Q ADJ EPS 30C, EST. 31C; 11/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Flowers Foods, Inc. – FLO; 16/05/2018 – Flowers Foods 1Q Net $51.2M; 24/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 23/04/2018 – Nature’s Own Introduces Nature’s Own® Perfectly Crafted™ Artisan-inspired, Thick-sliced Bakery Bread; 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS 1Q EPS 24C; 17/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.55, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold PZZA shares while 43 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 26.64 million shares or 23.09% more from 21.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Commercial Bank reported 0.01% stake. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv, a Connecticut-based fund reported 100 shares. 202 were reported by Cwm Ltd Com. Jackson Square Ptnrs Limited Com has 2.29M shares. Stifel Corp holds 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) or 6,575 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0% or 34,252 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt owns 142,139 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 0% or 12,688 shares. Vanguard, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.95M shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada stated it has 93,392 shares. Franklin Resources Inc holds 24,356 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt accumulated 82,739 shares or 0.95% of the stock. Freestone Limited Liability Com accumulated 1,600 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Communications reported 0.09% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Capital Fund Mgmt Sa invested in 0% or 7,763 shares.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $141,969 activity.

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc, which manages about $166.42M and $293.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Donnelley Rr And Sons by 317,773 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $4.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Immersion Corp (NASDAQ:IMMR) by 170,792 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.62M shares, and has risen its stake in Keyw Hldg Corp (NASDAQ:KEYW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold FLO shares while 82 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 134.04 million shares or 3.28% less from 138.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Group Incorporated owns 811,046 shares. Nordea Invest Management Ab owns 127 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). 1,763 were reported by Clearbridge Lc. Morgan Dempsey Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 29,627 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Numerixs Investment has 0.06% invested in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) for 19,600 shares. 46,130 are held by Taylor Frigon Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP invested in 0.02% or 2.86M shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has 0% invested in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). Moody Financial Bank Division reported 705 shares stake. Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 0.03% or 1.99 million shares. Voya Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 110,371 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Federated Inc Pa has invested 0% in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). Wendell David Associate reported 53,625 shares. Systematic Financial Ltd Partnership reported 63,390 shares.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $31,310 activity.

Tnb Financial, which manages about $542.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 177 shares to 6,138 shares, valued at $10.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishare Msci Emerging Markets (EEM) by 15,897 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,495 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).