Flowers Foods (FLO) Shareholder Tnb Financial Trimmed Its Holding by $871,395 as Share Price Rose; Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Shareholder Old National Bancorp Raised Its Holding by $524,888 as Stock Value Rose

Tnb Financial decreased its stake in Flowers Foods Inc (FLO) by 5.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tnb Financial sold 41,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.44% . The institutional investor held 726,416 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.49M, down from 767,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tnb Financial who had been investing in Flowers Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $24.08. About 832,259 shares traded. Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) has risen 16.23% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FLO News: 24/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 22/04/2018 – DJ Flowers Foods Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLO); 11/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Flowers Foods, Inc. – FLO; 16/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Backs FY18 Adj EPS $1.04-Adj EPS $1.16; 30/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FLOWERS’ Baa2 RATING; OUTLOOK REMAINS STABLE; 24/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 18C/SHR FROM 17C, EST. 17C; 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS 1Q EPS 24C; 16/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Backs FY18 Sales $3.921B-$3.982B; 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS 1Q ADJ EPS 30C, EST. 31C; 09/04/2018 – Tyson Foods relaunches Sara Lee divest

Old National Bancorp increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 34.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old National Bancorp bought 10,712 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 42,068 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10M, up from 31,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old National Bancorp who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $53.32. About 3.25 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ REV $6.77B, EST. $6.65B; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ CANCELS PRESENTATION AT UBS CONFERENCE DUE TO ILLNESS; 27/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Names Paulette Alviti Chief Human Resources Officer; 30/04/2018 – #MyOreoCreation Contest Finalist Flavor Submissions Hit Shelves Nationwide For Fans To Try And Vote On; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Offers to Buy for Cash Up to $1B Aggregate Principal Amount in Debt Securities; 07/05/2018 – Mondelez Agrees to Acquire Cookie Maker Tate’s Bake Shop; 16/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Pricing for its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez bags sales, profit beat; 20/04/2018 – The Weinberg Capital Group Announces New Board Member For Convenience Valet

Tnb Financial, which manages about $542.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 394 shares to 10,490 shares, valued at $18.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Suntrust Banks Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 27,959 shares in the quarter, for a total of 174,909 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mills (NYSE:GIS).

More notable recent Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Flowers Foods Issues Voluntary Recall of Hamburger and Hot Dog Buns and Other Bakery Foods Due to Plastic Pieces Found in Products – PRNewswire” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Flowers Foods: Wrong Bake – Seeking Alpha” published on November 09, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Flowers Foods To Acquire Canyon Bakehouse – PR Newswire” on November 07, 2018. More interesting news about Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Flowers Foods: Good Dividend Yield, But Limited Growth Potential – Seeking Alpha” published on March 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Flowers Foods declares $0.19 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold FLO shares while 82 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 134.04 million shares or 3.28% less from 138.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Republic invested in 1.34M shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Com owns 49,256 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo & Com Mn has 1.31 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Gru (Ca) invested in 0% or 91 shares. Creative Planning reported 10,228 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase And invested in 0% or 343,699 shares. Vanguard Gp holds 0.02% or 20.36 million shares. Missouri-based Atwood Palmer has invested 0.02% in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). Stone Ridge Asset Management Lc owns 56,140 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr has 0.01% invested in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). 49,100 were reported by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems. Dupont Cap Mngmt Corporation owns 14,726 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability accumulated 0.34% or 24,243 shares. Cap Counsel Limited Liability reported 17,796 shares stake. Ls Invest Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.17% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Rockland Tru, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 5,942 shares. Fiduciary Fincl Service Of The Southwest Incorporated Tx has 0.13% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Los Angeles Mngmt & Equity Rech holds 305,545 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. St Germain D J reported 4,780 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Com holds 0.14% or 375,662 shares in its portfolio. The Kentucky-based Community Trust & has invested 2.13% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Timber Creek Capital Management Limited Liability Company reported 1,768 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel has invested 0.18% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Millennium Mgmt Lc reported 0.2% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Arga Investment Lp accumulated 39,550 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Altavista Wealth Management owns 6,293 shares. Captrust Financial Advsrs holds 0.12% or 60,683 shares. Moreover, Miles Capital has 0.6% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 13,780 shares. Howe & Rusling holds 0.12% or 14,294 shares in its portfolio.

