Flowers Foods (FLO) Shareholder Tnb Financial Cut Its Stake; Long Pond Capital LP Trimmed Its Holding in Century Cmntys (CCS) by $4.06 Million

Long Pond Capital Lp decreased its stake in Century Cmntys Inc (CCS) by 6.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp sold 176,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.43 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.30M, down from 2.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in Century Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $817.66 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $26.97. About 159,076 shares traded. Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has declined 8.52% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CCS News: 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q EPS 67c; 08/05/2018 – CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC QTRLY DELIVERIES GREW 55% TO 941 HOMES; 03/05/2018 – Century Communities Colorado Sets Grand Opening Celebration for Wyndham Hill; 19/04/2018 – Century Communities Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Century Communities Welcomes Dave Bulloch as Colorado’s new Single-Family Division President; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 11/05/2018 – Century Communities Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – DJ Century Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCS); 08/05/2018 – Century Communities Access Event Set By Wedbush for May. 15; 08/05/2018 – CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC – HOME SALES REVENUES EXPECTATION TO BE IN A RANGE OF $1.8 BLN TO $2.1 BLN FOR 2018

Tnb Financial decreased its stake in Flowers Foods Inc (FLO) by 5.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tnb Financial sold 41,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 726,416 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.49 million, down from 767,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tnb Financial who had been investing in Flowers Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $23.61. About 856,784 shares traded. Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) has declined 3.54% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical FLO News: 23/04/2018 – Nature’s Own Introduces Nature’s Own® Perfectly Crafted™ Artisan-inspired, Thick-sliced Bakery Bread; 16/05/2018 – Flowers Foods 1Q Net $51.2M; 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS INC FLO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.10, REV VIEW $3.96 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 Flowers Foods at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 17/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/03/2018 – Flowers Foods Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 19-20; 24/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 30/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FLOWERS’ Baa2 RATING; OUTLOOK REMAINS STABLE; 15/05/2018 – Wonder Supports the USO as a Force Behind the Forces(SM) with “Camo for the Cause”; 24/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 18C/SHR FROM 17C, EST. 17C

Long Pond Capital Lp, which manages about $1.63B and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (NYSE:VNO) by 374,700 shares to 2.76 million shares, valued at $186.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lyon William Homes (NYSE:WLH) by 146,774 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.40M shares, and has risen its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (NYSE:DRH).

Analysts await Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.82 EPS, down 32.23% or $0.39 from last year’s $1.21 per share. CCS’s profit will be $24.86 million for 8.22 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Century Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.67% EPS growth.

Analysts await Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.26 EPS, up 4.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.25 per share. FLO’s profit will be $54.38 million for 22.70 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Flowers Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.75% negative EPS growth.

