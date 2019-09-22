Flowers Foods (FLO) Shareholder Hamlin Capital Management Lowered Its Holding; Tiffany & Co New (TIF) Share Value Declined While Manikay Partners Has Lowered Its Stake

Manikay Partners Llc decreased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manikay Partners Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The hedge fund held 700,000 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $65.55M, down from 800,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manikay Partners Llc who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $91.3. About 1.39 million shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – INCREASING INVESTMENT NOW IN CERTAIN AREAS ARE EXPECTED TO HINDER PRE-TAX EARNINGS GROWTH IN NEAR-TERM; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – QTRLY SHR $0.50; 24/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO TIF.N INCREASES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 10 PCT TO $0.55/SHR; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany holiday quarter results beat estimates; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY 4Q EPS 50C; 05/03/2018 Movies: Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph, 2019 Oscar Hosts?; 06/04/2018 – Rathbone Brothers Adds Autodesk, Exits Tiffany: 13F; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany quarterly revenue rises 8.5 pct on strong holiday quarter; 16/05/2018 – National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces the Appointment of Tiffany S. Kenyon as Senior Vice Pres and Senior Legal Officer; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities About $700M

Hamlin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Flowers Foods Inc (FLO) by 1.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc sold 39,341 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.44% . The institutional investor held 1.95M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.34 million, down from 1.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Flowers Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $22.86. About 746,001 shares traded. Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) has risen 16.23% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FLO News: 24/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 22/04/2018 – DJ Flowers Foods Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLO); 17/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS 1Q ADJ EPS 30C, EST. 31C; 24/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Raises Dividend to 18c; 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS 1Q EPS 24C; 24/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 18C/SHR FROM 17C, EST. 17C; 15/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Nature’s Own Introduces Nature’s Own® Perfectly Crafted™ Artisan-inspired, Thick-sliced Bakery Bread; 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS INC FLO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.10, REV VIEW $3.96 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

More notable recent Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Flowers Foods Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Flowers Foods Inc (FLO) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on May 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do These 3 Checks Before Buying Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Flowers Foods Inc (FLO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Flowers Foods Declares Dividend – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 21 investors sold FLO shares while 87 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 133.48 million shares or 0.42% less from 134.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 56,140 are held by Stone Ridge Asset Management. Northern Tru invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). First Allied Advisory Svcs Inc reported 0.01% in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). Cap Counsel Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 17,496 shares. The Georgia-based Synovus Fin has invested 0.01% in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). Btim has 1.31 million shares. Moreover, Federated Pa has 0% invested in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). Aperio Gru Lc, California-based fund reported 497,564 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & invested in 0% or 8,381 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.03% in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). The Illinois-based Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). Old Republic Corp reported 0.81% of its portfolio in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). Comerica Comml Bank holds 109,627 shares.

Analysts await Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.23 per share. FLO’s profit will be $48.65M for 24.85 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Flowers Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.00% negative EPS growth.

Hamlin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.70B and $2.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 152,885 shares to 2.20 million shares, valued at $84.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 479,675 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.86M shares, and has risen its stake in National Health Invs Inc (NYSE:NHI).

More notable recent Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Mid-Day Market Update: Movado Falls After Q2 Results; Lannett Shares Jump – Benzinga” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Imagine Owning Tiffany (NYSE:TIF) And Wondering If The 34% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Sparkling Luxury Stocks – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: VEEV, CGC, BAC, TIF – Investorplace.com” published on August 28, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Best Buy, Campbell Soup, Costco, Dell, Dollar Tree and More Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

Analysts await Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 12.99% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.77 per share. TIF’s profit will be $105.10M for 26.24 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by Tiffany & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.32% negative EPS growth.

Manikay Partners Llc, which manages about $2.01 billion and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (NYSE:QUAD) by 93,750 shares to 281,250 shares, valued at $2.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.