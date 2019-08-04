Flowers Foods (FLO) Shareholder Deprince Race & Zollo Decreased Its Position by $11.34 Million as Stock Value Rose; Radnet Com (RDNT) Share Price Rose While Beck Mack & Oliver Boosted Its Stake

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc decreased its stake in Flowers Foods Inc (FLO) by 41.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc sold 540,024 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.44% . The institutional investor held 774,595 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.51M, down from 1.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Flowers Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $23.97. About 866,936 shares traded. Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) has risen 16.23% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FLO News: 16/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Backs FY18 Adj EPS $1.04-Adj EPS $1.16; 22/04/2018 – DJ Flowers Foods Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLO); 24/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 18C/SHR FROM 17C, EST. 17C; 11/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Flowers Foods, Inc. – FLO; 16/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Backs FY18 Sales $3.921B-$3.982B; 17/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS 1Q EPS 24C; 06/03/2018 Flowers Foods at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 15/05/2018 – Wonder Supports the USO as a Force Behind the Forces(SM) with “Camo for the Cause”; 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS REAFFIRMED OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2018

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc increased its stake in Radnet Inc Com (RDNT) by 27.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc bought 149,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.84% . The institutional investor held 688,153 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.53M, up from 538,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc who had been investing in Radnet Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $733.67M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $14.65. About 132,343 shares traded. RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) has risen 9.93% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.93% the S&P500. Some Historical RDNT News: 22/03/2018 – Comvest Credit Partners Announces Investment in American Physician Partners, Inc; 09/05/2018 – RadNet Sees 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $140M-$150M; 09/05/2018 – RADNET INC SEES FY 2018 TOTAL NET REVENUE $945 MLN – $970 MLN; 09/05/2018 – RadNet 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 20/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS RADNET INC. TO RATING ‘B’; 08/03/2018 – RADNET INC -SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $145 MLN – $155 MLN; 08/03/2018 – RadNet 4Q Rev $235.6M; 30/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for RadNet, Molecular Templates, Federated Investors, Kadant, Heartland Financ; 08/03/2018 RadNet 4Q Loss/Shr 15c; 08/03/2018 – RadNet 4Q Adj EPS 13c

Analysts await Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.26 EPS, up 4.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.25 per share. FLO’s profit will be $54.98M for 23.05 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Flowers Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.75% negative EPS growth.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, which manages about $8.52B and $3.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Papa Johns Intl Inc (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 42,546 shares to 688,073 shares, valued at $36.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Hawaiian Inc by 137,507 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.36M shares, and has risen its stake in Plantronics Inc New (NYSE:PLT).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $31,310 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold FLO shares while 82 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 134.04 million shares or 3.28% less from 138.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.03% in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested 0% in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). Ameritas Prtnrs Inc, a Nebraska-based fund reported 54,213 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 0% or 45,208 shares. Creative Planning holds 0% in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) or 10,228 shares. Gam Ag has invested 0.01% in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). 183,627 were accumulated by Suntrust Banks. Research Management, Massachusetts-based fund reported 44,027 shares. Legal And General Gru Public Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) for 305,453 shares. Texas-based Moody Bancorporation Division has invested 0% in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). Qs Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 15,420 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Incorporated holds 1.99M shares. The New York-based Mufg Americas Corporation has invested 0% in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). Crawford Counsel holds 0.12% or 190,358 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Trust Na has 1,098 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Flowers Foods Issues Voluntary Recall of Hamburger and Hot Dog Buns and Other Bakery Foods Due to Plastic Pieces Found in Products – PRNewswire” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why I Sold Flowers Foods – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “New Stocks that Broke Through 52-Week Highs Tuesday Morning – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.