Flowers Foods (FLO) Holder Hussman Strategic Advisors Trimmed Its Holding as Shares Rose; Eagle Boston Investment Management Has Cut Its Holding in Columbia Banking System (COLB) by $430,112

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Flowers Foods Inc (FLO) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.44% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07M, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc who had been investing in Flowers Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $23. About 796,427 shares traded. Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) has risen 16.23% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FLO News: 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS INC – REAFFIRMED OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2018; 30/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FLOWERS’ Baa2 RATING; OUTLOOK REMAINS STABLE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Flowers Foods Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLO); 15/05/2018 – Wonder Supports the USO as a Force Behind the Forces(SM) with “Camo for the Cause”; 16/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Backs FY18 Sales $3.921B-$3.982B; 15/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/03/2018 – Flowers Foods Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 19-20; 24/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Increases Quarterly Dividend; 06/03/2018 Flowers Foods at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 09/04/2018 – Tyson Foods relaunches Sara Lee divest

Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Columbia Banking System Inc (COLB) by 51.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc sold 13,441 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.27% . The institutional investor held 12,581 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $411,000, down from 26,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Columbia Banking System Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $33.87. About 251,585 shares traded or 7.13% up from the average. Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) has declined 6.54% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.54% the S&P500. Some Historical COLB News: 10/04/2018 – Columbia Banking Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Greg Sigrist Chief Financial Officer; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking System 1Q EPS 55c; 19/04/2018 – Columbia Bank’s Second Annual Melanie Dressel Community Commitment Event Launches April 23; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking System Total Assets at March 31 Were $12.53 Billion; 16/04/2018 – Columbia Bank Announces Promotion of Four Executive Vice Presidents; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 Columbia Banking Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking System 1Q Net Interest Income Was $115.5 Million; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking System 1Q Net $40M

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $31,310 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold FLO shares while 82 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 134.04 million shares or 3.28% less from 138.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Co reported 29,947 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Argyle Cap Mgmt accumulated 0.79% or 96,484 shares. Creative Planning invested in 0% or 10,228 shares. Missouri-based Fin Services has invested 0% in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). Lifeplan Fincl Group Incorporated reported 1,021 shares. Dupont has 0.01% invested in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) for 14,726 shares. Invsts Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv owns 21,175 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Gam Ag invested in 0.01% or 14,686 shares. Art Advisors Ltd Liability Com reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 2,279 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 14,503 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Diversified Trust reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). Benjamin F Edwards & accumulated 0.1% or 49,256 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% or 388,366 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd has invested 0.02% in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO).

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.11B and $409.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 14,000 shares to 116,500 shares, valued at $5.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Since July 1, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $18,722 activity. The insider Stein Clint bought 143 shares worth $4,656. Shares for $5,633 were bought by Lawson David C on Monday, July 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold COLB shares while 53 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 64.91 million shares or 1.02% less from 65.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Co Can has 98,928 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory reported 79,954 shares stake. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky owns 0.01% invested in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) for 22,458 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 41,000 shares. Ftb Advsr reported 769 shares. 226,376 are owned by Loomis Sayles Communications L P. Stifel Fincl has 121,757 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Washington Tru State Bank holds 0.03% or 6,084 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc owns 319,711 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt reported 24,965 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moody Bank & Trust Trust Division holds 0% or 110 shares in its portfolio. Pinebridge LP owns 77,082 shares. Kbc Grp Inc Nv reported 0.01% stake. 306,459 were accumulated by Wells Fargo Company Mn. Eagle Boston Investment Inc has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB).

Analysts await Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.63 per share. COLB’s profit will be $45.94 million for 13.44 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Columbia Banking System, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.27% negative EPS growth.

