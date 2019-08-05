Flowers Foods (FLO) Coveraged By DA Davidson with $24.0000 Target; Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust Lowered Microsoft (MSFT) Holding

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 50% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust sold 8.00 million shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust holds 8.00M shares with $943.52M value, down from 16.00M last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 30.79 million shares traded or 26.64% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 24/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 9x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 05/05/2018 – Apple: Yes. Microsoft: No — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 17/05/2018 – Secrets to Landing a Job in Pharmaceutical or Medical Device Companies Are Revealed in New Guide; 27/04/2018 – @JimCramer Remix: @Microsoft and @intel could rule the world again; 05/04/2018 – Determine, Inc. President, CEO and Director Patrick Stakenas Featured in Nationwide Media Distribution by Business Rockstars; 21/05/2018 – Ayehu Wins 2018 TiE Award; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Net $7.42B; 02/04/2018 – MSFT: DYNAMICS 365 BUSINESS CENTRAL AVAILABLE AS CLOUD SERVICE; 02/05/2018 – INGRAM MICRO & MICROSOFT REPORT ALLIANCE; 29/05/2018 – 10Fold Wins the Business Intelligence Group’s 2018 Best Places to Work Award

DA Davidson analyst has initiated coverage with a “Neutral” rating on Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) today and set a price target of $24.0000. The firm’s shares opened today at 0.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold Flowers Foods, Inc. shares while 82 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 134.04 million shares or 3.28% less from 138.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.26 EPS, up 4.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.25 per share. FLO’s profit will be $54.98 million for 23.05 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Flowers Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.75% negative EPS growth.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $31,310 activity. 1,550 shares valued at $31,310 were bought by MUKHERJEE DEBO on Thursday, March 14.

Flowers Foods, Inc. produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.07 billion. It operates through two divisions, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. It has a 29.59 P/E ratio. The DSD segment produces and markets fresh bakery foods, including fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $147.53’s average target is 7.76% above currents $136.9 stock price. Microsoft had 29 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, July 19 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, April 25. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, July 19. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Friday, July 19 with “Strong Buy”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, July 12 by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, June 19. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 19 with “Overweight”. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”.

