Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte LTD Upped Stake in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) by $16.72 Million as Stock Rose; Cheniere Energy (LNG) Shareholder Icahn Carl C Has Lowered Position

Icahn Carl C decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 5.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icahn Carl C sold 1.40 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 21.98 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50B, down from 23.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icahn Carl C who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $68.45. About 2.69 million shares traded or 49.50% up from the average. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 6.87% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 28/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 28 (Table); 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE SAYS NEXT WINTER LNG PRICES ALREADY NEAR DOUBLE DIGITS; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC Receives Merger Proposal from Cheniere Energy, Inc; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy, Inc. Announces Offer to Acquire Outstanding Shrs of Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE’S THIRD LARGEST LNG CONSUMER IS NOW CHINA; 08/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners Holdings Declares Quarterly Dividend; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q Rev $2.24B; 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – PLANS TO ISSUE A FULL NOTICE TO PROCEED TO BECHTEL TO CONTINUE CONSTRUCTION WHICH BEGAN IN LATE 2017 UNDER LIMITED NOTICE TO PROCEED; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY CEO JACK FUSCO COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL

Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 31.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd bought 91,891 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 385,163 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.27M, up from 293,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $438.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $169.45. About 19.97M shares traded or 4.49% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – ADRs End Higher; Alibaba Rises; 15/03/2018 – JAKARTA — Alibaba Group Holding is expanding its cloud computing business in Asia’s emerging economies by building local data centers, aiming to outpace U.S. rivals like Amazon in the race to capture the region’s fast-growing technology market; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba: Lazada Founder and Current CEO Max Bittner Will Take on Role of Senior Adviser to Alibaba to Assist in Transition; 24/04/2018 – Swatch Group CEO Nick Hayek told CNBC that Alibaba does better at fighting fakes than its American counterpart, Amazon; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding 4Q Net $1.22B; 31/05/2018 – Alibaba co-founder claims many Americans ‘want to stop China’ from upgrading its tech; 09/04/2018 – XPENG TO COLLABORATE WITH INVESTOR ALIBABA IN CLOUD PRODUCTS; 09/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 bln after $600 mln funding led by Alibaba; 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA BABA.N SAYS ACQUIRES CHINESE CHIP MAKER HANGZHOU C-SKY MICROSYSTEMS; 18/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Alibaba Group Executive as President & COO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sandler Cap Management reported 0.96% stake. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj owns 0.43% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 14,000 shares. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP reported 0.91% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). American Intll Grp Inc Incorporated has 9,146 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability stated it has 13,239 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Stratos Wealth Prtn Limited holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 7,335 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca has invested 0.01% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Cambridge Invest Rech accumulated 0.03% or 39,871 shares. Cushing Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 1.07M shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings has invested 0.36% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Viking Fund Management Limited Liability accumulated 87,000 shares. 4,342 were reported by Fiera Cap. Hanseatic Mngmt reported 4,836 shares stake. Winch Advisory Lc reported 135 shares. Cbre Clarion Secs Limited Liability Com, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 134,353 shares.

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 414.29% or $0.29 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. LNG’s profit will be $56.63M for 77.78 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.26% negative EPS growth.