Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte LTD Upped Its Stake in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) by $16.72 Million as Stock Declined; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (Put) (BABA) Share Value Declined While Equitec Specialists Has Increased Stake by $20.07 Million

Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 31.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd bought 91,891 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 385,163 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.27M, up from 293,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $450.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $173.11. About 14.53M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 08/05/2018 – AGTech, Alibaba’s Next Crown Jewel. Update III; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba counters Amazon’s expansion in SE Asia; 15/03/2018 – Alibaba Cloud’s Indonesian Data Center Commences Operation; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Alibaba at ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba Signs Up to Help Out Thailand; 29/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL FUNDRAISING MAIN INVESTORS INCLUDE GIC, TEMASEK, WARBURG PINCUS; 02/04/2018 – SoftBank, Alibaba to invest $445 million in Indian e-retailer Paytm E-Commerce; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba to Acquire Full Ownership of China Online Delivery Platform Ele.me; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Expects Revenue to Jump in the Next Year–Update; 17/04/2018 – Alibaba, Baidu, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say

Equitec Specialists Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) (BABA) by 86.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc bought 110,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 237,600 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.35 million, up from 127,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $450.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $173.11. About 14.53M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 02/04/2018 – The deal implies an enterprise value of $9.5 billion for Ele.me, Alibaba said in a statement; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba Group and U.S. car maker Ford have unveiled an unstaffed car vending machine in China; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Travel Brand Fliggy Announced Strategic Partnership with House Sharing Platform Xiaozhu; 23/04/2018 – Alibaba recruitment message describes female workers as ‘goddesses’; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA SAYS HEMA TOTAL STORES REACH 37 IN CHINA; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding Sees FY19 Revenue Growth Topping 60%; 26/03/2018 – YUNFENG, ALIBABA SPV TO ACQUIRE IKANG FOR $41.20 CASH/A SHR; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – DURING MARCH 2018 QTR, ANT FINANCIAL CONTINUED TO AGGRESSIVELY INVEST IN THEIR BUSINESS; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CITADEL SECURITIES LLC FOCUSING ON ‘DEVELOPING EXPERTISE’ IN 2018 IN NEW AND EXISTING AREAS INCLUDING ETFS, LOW LATENCY, OPTIONS, ARBITRAGE – MEMO; 28/03/2018 – NXP Semiconductors, Alibaba’s AliOS Enter Partnership for New In-Vehicle Experiences

Equitec Specialists Llc, which manages about $524.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dte Energy Co by 6,673 shares to 192,900 shares, valued at $10.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Intl Group Inc (Call) (NYSE:AIG) by 10,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Alibaba Stock Has Plenty of Juice to Rally Higher – Investorplace.com” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Alibaba Group IPO: Is it Coming to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Alibaba Group Will Announce June Quarter 2019 Results on August 15, 2019 – Business Wire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Create Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Long E-Commerce Wallflowers, Small And Midsize Businesses Have Become The Belles Of The Ball – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Long E-Commerce Wallflowers, Small And Midsize Businesses Have Become The Belles Of The Ball – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Alibaba: Riding On Policy And Consumer Behavioral Changes – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Realmoney.Thestreet.com published: “Caterpillar and Alibaba Charts Present Potential Buy Setups – TheStreet.com” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Why You Should Look Past the Trade War and Buy Alibaba Stock – Investorplace.com” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba Stock Will Be Impacted by Setback in India – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 03, 2019.