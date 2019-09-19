Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte LTD Upped Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holding by $2.60 Million; Cyrus Capital Partners LP Has Upped Its Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Position by $42.33 Million as Market Value Rose

Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 3.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd bought 15,358 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 400,521 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $67.87 million, up from 385,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $468.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $180. About 9.13M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 09/04/2018 – XPENG TO COLLABORATE WITH INVESTOR ALIBABA IN CLOUD PRODUCTS; 30/04/2018 – The timing of the U.S.-China trade war is ‘very ironic,’ says Alibaba co-founder; 14/05/2018 – SHANGHAI ATHUB SAYS THE PROJECTS WILL BE COMPLETED WITHIN 18 MONTHS, SEES TOTAL EXPECTED REVENUE DURING OPERATIONS AT UP TO 8.28 BLN YUAN; 11/03/2018 – Cloud pivots Alibaba, Tencent to business market; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-Ant Financial executive chairman Lucy Peng steps down to focus on Lazada – SCMP; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Revenue From Digital Media, Entertainment $840M, Up 34%; 16/04/2018 – SBERBANK SAID TO HIRE ALIBABA RUSSIA CEO ZAVADSKY: KOMMERSANT; 08/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime closes $600 mln funding led by Alibaba; 18/03/2018 – The CFO, whose company counts Alibaba as one of its largest investors, also said the traditional method of in-store purchases may be giving way to increasingly online experiences; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA SEES 2019 REVENUE GROWTH ABOVE 60%

Cyrus Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 119.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp bought 1.63M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 2.99M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $79.44M, up from 1.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $26.66. About 3.61 million shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 30/05/2018 – European Commission Conditionally Approves Liberty Global’s Ziggo Buy; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP VOD.L HAS AGREED TO A NEARLY $23 BILLION DEAL TO BUY OPERATIONS IN FOUR EUROPEAN COUNTRIES FROM JOHN MALONE’S LIBERTY GLOBAL LBTYA.O; 23/05/2018 – Vodafone Borrows $11.5 Billion for Liberty Global Acquisition; 23/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL – WITHDREW APPLICATION FOR REGULATORY CLEARANCE TO ACQUIRE MULTIMEDIA POLSKA AFTER FAILING TO AGREE ON REVISED COMMERCIAL TERMS; 10/05/2018 – Fitch: No Impact on UPC’s ‘BB-‘ Rating from Announced Liberty Global Vodafone Transaction; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone challenges Deutsche Telekom with $21.8 bln Liberty deal; 08/05/2018 – James Fontanella-Khan: Vodafone nears €18bn game-changing Liberty Global deal – exclusive with @NicFildes and @ArashMassoudi; 03/05/2018 – Vodafone closes in on game-changing Liberty Global deal; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone to pay $21.8 bln for Liberty assets to boost European presence; 30/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM TRANSACTION TO FUND ACQUISITION OF LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY, ROMANIA

Cyrus Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $4.12B and $839.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) by 385,546 shares to 1.70 million shares, valued at $35.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

