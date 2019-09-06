Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte LTD Stake in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Has Raised by $16.72 Million as Share Price Declined; Stifel Financial Raised Its Qualcomm (QCOM) Holding

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 6.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stifel Financial Corp bought 196,725 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 3.22 million shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $183.47M, up from 3.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stifel Financial Corp who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.03B market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $78.99. About 13.48 million shares traded or 21.00% up from the average. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 16, 2018; 12/03/2018 – TRUMP ORDER SAYS ANY MERGER, ACQUISITION OR TAKEOVER “SUBSTANTIALLY EQUIVALENT” TO PROPOSED BROADCOM-QUALCOMM DEAL IS ALSO PROHIBITED; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm to Reconvene Stockholders Meeting in San Diego; 30/04/2018 – Qualcomm has broadened its use of a lower-cost licensing model for the next generation of mobile data networks in a move that could ease tensions in talks with two major customers, according to the wireless tech company’s licensing chief; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer to April 2; 16/03/2018 – Tale of woe for Tan and his Qualcomm dream; 18/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS WORKFORCE REDUCTION NEEDED FOR LONG-TERM GROWTH; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm’s Profit Tumbles as Royalty Disputes Continue; 16/04/2018 – BTVI: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust for $44 bn NXP takeover; 28/03/2018 – MOFCOM MAY HOLD OFF MEETINGS WITH QUALCOMM ON NXPI: DEALREP

Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 31.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd bought 91,891 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 385,163 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.27 million, up from 293,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $455.70B market cap company. The stock increased 2.64% or $4.61 during the last trading session, reaching $178.94. About 11.01M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD 1060.HK – UNIT ENTERED MARKETING COOPERATION FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIMAMA AND YOUKU TUDOU; 16/05/2018 – Amazon Brings Its Cross-Border Ambitions to Alibaba’s Backyard; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba is working on an Amazon Echo rival that speaks Chinese, report says; 11/03/2018 – Cloud pivots Alibaba, Tencent to business market; 14/05/2018 – ADRs Slightly Higher; Alibaba, BP and Novartis Trade Actively; 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-Alibaba is preparing to invest in Grab – TechCrunch; 06/03/2018 – China Wants Tech Darlings Like Alibaba and Tencent to List at Home; 09/05/2018 – Alibaba buys Pakistani online marketplace; 16/03/2018 – Alibaba-backed Cambricon starts financing round at CNY 12 billion valuation, sources say; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Profit Falls as E-Commerce Giant Ramps Up Investments

