Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte LTD Raised Stake in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) by $16.72 Million; Clearline Capital LP Continues to Hold Holding in Caesars Entmt (CZR)

Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 31.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd bought 91,891 shares as the company's stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 385,163 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.27 million, up from 293,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $428.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.29% or $7.37 during the last trading session, reaching $164.54. About 20.12M shares traded or 0.97% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500.

Clearline Capital Lp increased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 188.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearline Capital Lp bought 426,185 shares as the company's stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 652,648 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.67M, up from 226,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearline Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $11.31. About 17.80 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boothbay Fund Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 44,742 shares. Arizona State Retirement holds 418,642 shares. Summit Secs Gp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 31,900 shares. Utd Automobile Association holds 0% or 92,702 shares. Jabodon Pt has 3.6% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Frontfour Cap Gp Incorporated Ltd Liability Corp holds 725,289 shares or 8.48% of its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa) Corporation has invested 0.06% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Deroy Devereaux Private Inv Counsel reported 2.31M shares. Optimum Invest reported 1,000 shares stake. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) or 141,600 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Mirae Asset Glob Invests holds 0.01% or 103,743 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl reported 1.44 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ulysses Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.05% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 50,000 shares.

More notable recent Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "After Hours Most Active for Aug 16, 2019 : CZR, BAC, T, HPQ, QQQ, V, SYY, AR, AABA, CMCSA, FEYE, QCOM – Nasdaq" on August 16, 2019

Clearline Capital Lp, which manages about $865.30 million and $191.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 118,559 shares to 24,405 shares, valued at $1.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co (NYSE:VAC) by 19,022 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,184 shares, and cut its stake in Dxc Technology Co.