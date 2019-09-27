Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte LTD Maintains Holding in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA); Texas Instrs (TXN) Holder Heathbridge Capital Management LTD Lowered Its Stake by $3.10 Million

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 9.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd sold 27,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 251,665 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.88 million, down from 278,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $126.34. About 3.58M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Rev $3.79B; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Adds Texas Instruments, Exits Ford: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Axcelis Wins 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments powers higher as sales, profit jump; 24/04/2018 – Chipmakers Get After-hours Boost Following Texas Instruments Earnings Beat — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Recognises Camtek for Its 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 21/05/2018 – Tl Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q REV. $3.79B, EST. $3.65B; 10/05/2018 – New Accessory Converts the Amazon Echo into an Enhanced Version of the Echo Tap; 21/05/2018 – TI Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference

Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 3.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd bought 15,358 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 400,521 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $67.87 million, up from 385,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $426.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.29% or $11.01 during the last trading session, reaching $163.99. About 25.95 million shares traded or 66.38% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 28/03/2018 – NXP Semiconductors, Alibaba’s AliOS Enter Partnership for New In-Vehicle Experiences; 10/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Jack Ma urges Trump and Xi to back away from trade war; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba quarterly revenue rises 61 pct; 23/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Tiny Loss-Making Unit Suddenly Trades More Than HSBC; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – EXPECT REVENUE GROWTH FOR FISCAL YEAR 2019 TO BE OVER 60% YEAR OVER YEAR; 13/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD SEES NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE FOR 15 MTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 BETWEEN RMB1.6 BLN AND RMB1.7 BLN; 02/04/2018 – China’s Alibaba Adds to Food-Delivery Bet; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Jack Ma’s Ant Financial lifts funding to over $12 billion – Bloomberg; 16/03/2018 – Group holding legacy Yahoo assets urged to sell $76bn Alibaba stake; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Citadel Securities ups ETF game as part of growth push

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “After Hours: Alibaba Makes a $2 Billion Deal, Lululemon’s Q2 Crushes Estimates – The Motley Fool” on September 05, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Alibaba (BABA) Introduces Five-Year Goals for China Consumer Business – StreetInsider.com” published on September 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “An Option To Play A Troubled Alibaba – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Altaba’s Stock (Kind of) Crashed Today – Motley Fool” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Global Outlook: Not Good – Benzinga” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These Fundamentals Make Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “UBS still skeptical on TXN recovery – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “These 3 Dividend Stocks Just Increased Their Payouts – Nasdaq” on September 22, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BofAML leaves TXN sidelines – Seeking Alpha” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.6% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 52 investors sold TXN shares while 378 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 739.35 million shares or 4.82% less from 776.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Robecosam Ag reported 78,000 shares. Perkins Coie Trust reported 0% stake. Washington-based Cornerstone Advsr Inc has invested 0.05% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Weiss Asset L P, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,901 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Company holds 0.07% or 1,079 shares in its portfolio. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc holds 0.11% or 4,145 shares in its portfolio. Findlay Park Prtn Llp has 497,313 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Doheny Asset Management Ca has invested 0.68% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Karpas Strategies Limited Com accumulated 2.27% or 47,735 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 333,760 shares. Copeland Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 1,823 shares. First Citizens Natl Bank And Tru holds 0.33% or 27,597 shares. Johnson Fincl stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Banque Pictet & Cie holds 0.15% or 68,963 shares in its portfolio. Argi Investment Serv Llc holds 1,899 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.