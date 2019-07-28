Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte LTD Lifted Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stake by $16.72 Million; As Eldorado Resorts (ERI) Valuation Rose, Lafitte Capital Management LP Decreased Holding

Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 31.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd bought 91,891 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 385,163 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.27 million, up from 293,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $465.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $178.74. About 15.17 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 22/05/2018 – Student startups face-off at Alibaba Cloud-SUSS Entrepreneurship Certificate/Minor – Pitch to Investors; 17/04/2018 – KBS Fashion Group Limited Announces Signing of Cooperative Agreement to Open Amazon and Alibaba Express Online Stores; 23/05/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES EXTENDS GAINS TO AS MUCH AS 28%; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – ANNUAL ACTIVE CONSUMERS ON CHINA RETAIL MARKETPLACES REACHED 552 MLN AT YR-END, UP 37 MLN FROM 12-MONTH PERIOD ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017; 12/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE – CERTAIN DEVELOPMENTS WITH RESPECT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED POTENTIAL GOING PRIVATE DEAL PROPOSED BY YUNFENG CAPITAL ON JUNE 6, 2016; 16/05/2018 – Amazon Brings Its Cross-Border Ambitions to Alibaba’s Backyard; 09/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: SoftBank borrows USD 8 bln in margin loan backed by stake in Alibaba – report; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Alibaba said to mull buying Rocket Internet’s Pakistan unit – Bloomberg; 08/05/2018 – ZTE CORP MAY ALSO HAVE TO STOP SMARTPHONE SALES IN THE U.S. ONCE INVENTORIES RUN OUT – NIKKEI; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Health: Ali JK Owns Relationships With Merchants on Tmall.com for Medical Devices, Adult Products

Lafitte Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafitte Capital Management Lp sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.58M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.66M, down from 1.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafitte Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Eldorado Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.13% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $45.83. About 978,107 shares traded. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) has risen 11.62% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ERI News: 16/04/2018 – Icahn Enterprises Tropicana Unit to Merge Its Gaming and Hotel Ops Into Eldorado Resorts; 16/04/2018 – Casino operator Eldorado Resorts to buy Tropicana Entertainment; 16/04/2018 – Carl Icahn sells Tropicana casinos in $1.85 bln deal; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ON MAY 7, CO, CHURCHILL DOWNS GOT ADDITIONAL INFORMATION & DOCUMENTARY MATERIALS REQUEST FROM FTC; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: Identified $40M Synergies Expect to Realize in First Yr of Ownership; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS INC – INTENDS TO FUND DEAL USING CASH FROM PREVIOUS ASSET SALES, CASH FROM ONGOING OPS AND BORROWINGS; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ISSUANCE OF REQUEST EXTENDS WAITING PERIOD UNDER HSR ACT UNTIL 30 DAYS AFTER CO, CDI SUBSTANTIALLY COMPLY WITH REQUEST; 27/03/2018 – ERI Scientific Beta raises smart beta concerns; 27/04/2018 – The Cordish Companies and Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERI) Announce New Joint Venture to Develop World-Class, Mixed-Use Hospitality Destination in Pompano, FL; 16/04/2018 – Icahn Enterprises L.P. Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell Tropicana Entertainment Inc. for $1.85 Billion

Lafitte Capital Management Lp, which manages about $255.42M and $195.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 20,657 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $44.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

