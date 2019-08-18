Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte LTD Lifted Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Position by $16.72 Million; Valinor Management Has Increased Its Take (TTWO) Holding by $39.86 Million; Share Value Rose

Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 31.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd bought 91,891 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 385,163 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.27M, up from 293,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $454.58B market cap company. The stock increased 4.57% or $7.63 during the last trading session, reaching $174.6. About 25.94M shares traded or 24.59% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 16/04/2018 – XIAN INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL INVESTMENT SAYS ITS HOSPITAL UNIT SIGNS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA CHINA’S HEALTH TECHNOLOGY AFFILIATE; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon, says CEO of Swatch; 30/04/2018 – The timing of the U.S.-China trade war is ‘very ironic,’ says Alibaba co-founder; 08/04/2018 – Dubai cryptocurrency firm denies Alibaba trademark infringement; 30/05/2018 – GLOBAL INFOTECH 300465.SZ SAYS IT AND ANT FINANCIAL’S UNIT PLAN TO INVEST IN JV; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Ant Financial claims a rise in user numbers to 622 mln – FT; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N – ELE.ME WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE IN ITS OWN BRAND AND WORK CLOSELY WITH ITS EXISTING PARTNERS AND MERCHANTS; 12/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE-SPECIAL COMMITTEE INFORMED THAT YUNFENG, ALIBABA IN TALKS WITH SOME SHAREHOLDERS ABOUT POTENTIAL SUPPORT FOR YUNFENG/ALIBABA PROPOSAL; 12/03/2018 – IKang Announces Receipt of Acquisition Proposal From Yunfeng Cap and Alibaba; 30/05/2018 – Sen. @MarkWarner: In tech, Chinese companies are operating in a different rule book than us. It is a government that will force companies and censor them. Alibaba, Tencent and others, they are all penetrated deeply by the Chinese government

Valinor Management Llc increased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 60.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valinor Management Llc bought 424,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The hedge fund held 1.12 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.09M, up from 700,157 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valinor Management Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $127.2. About 1.50 million shares traded or 1.62% up from the average. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Valinor Management Llc, which manages about $4.82B and $1.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in SS&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 572,900 shares to 1.48M shares, valued at $94.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 49,104 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 192,496 shares, and cut its stake in Godaddy Inc.