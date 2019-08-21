Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte LTD Increases Position in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA); Geo Group New (GEO) Holder Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Has Cut Its Position

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Geo Group Inc New (GEO) by 1.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc sold 63,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.19% . The institutional investor held 4.97 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.38M, down from 5.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Geo Group Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $17.61. About 576,942 shares traded. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) has declined 30.70% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.70% the S&P500. Some Historical GEO News: 29/03/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – CONTRACT WILL HAVE A BASE TERM OF EIGHT YEARS EFFECTIVE JANUARY 26, 2019 WITH A RENEWAL OPTION PERIOD OF FOUR YEARS; 09/04/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICE FOR LOGAN HALL/GEO GROUP AFFECTS 54 IN NEWARK; 09/04/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Logan Hall/GEO Group, Inc. – 06/04/2018; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – INTEREST RATE APPLICABLE TO REFINANCING TERM LOANS IS EQUAL TO LIBOR PLUS 2.00%; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 EPS $1.27-EPS $1.35; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q EPS 29c; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.38; 29/03/2018 – GEOAmey Joint Venture Signs Court Custody and Prisoner Escort Services Contract in Scotland; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC GEO.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $2.3 BLN; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO $2.45-$2.53/Share

Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 31.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd bought 91,891 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 385,163 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.27M, up from 293,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $456.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $175.24. About 9.92M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 31/03/2018 – Be Patient on Tencent, Alibaba — Barron’s; 05/03/2018 China’s Sun Art Retail to go digital with Alibaba; 17/04/2018 – PRENETICS SAYS DNAFIT WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE ITS OWN BRAND; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adjusted EBITA Margin for Core Commerce 43%; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – QTRLY REVENUE WAS RMB61,932 MILLION (US$9,873 MILLION), AN INCREASE OF 61%; 15/03/2018 – Alibaba Cloud’s Indonesian Data Center Commences Operation; 06/04/2018 – SOFTBANK IS SAID TO BORROW $8 BILLION BACKED BY ALIBABA HOLDING – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 02/04/2018 – BEIJING HUALIAN DEPARTMENT STORE SAYS DEAL TO BRING IN ONE-OFF AFTER-TAX INVESTMENT GAINS OF AROUND 430-510 MLN YUAN; 19/03/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Baidu, Alibaba, BP Trade Actively; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N – TRANSACTION IMPLIES ENTERPRISE VALUE OF ELE.ME AT US$9.5 BLN

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96B and $24.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Bancshares Cor (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 25,190 shares to 110,687 shares, valued at $4.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.58M shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Plexus Corp (NASDAQ:PLXS).