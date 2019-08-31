Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte LTD Holding in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Has Upped as Market Valuation Declined; As Eog Resources (EOG) Market Valuation Declined, Holder First Hawaiian Bank Has Cut Its Stake by $307,098

Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 31.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd bought 91,891 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 385,163 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.27M, up from 293,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $441.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $175.03. About 9.64 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 11/03/2018 – Alibaba and Tencent court corporate clients in cloud push; 15/04/2018 – CHONGQING STORE: DIDN’T TALK WITH ALIBABA OVER OWNERSHIP REFORM; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba buys out Chinese food delivery app; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba leads $1.4bn stake deal in Chinese delivery group ZTO; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA TO BUILD PAYMENT, LOGISTICS INFRASTRUCTURE IN SE ASIA; 14/05/2018 – SHANGHAI ATHUB SAYS THE PROJECTS WILL BE COMPLETED WITHIN 18 MONTHS, SEES TOTAL EXPECTED REVENUE DURING OPERATIONS AT UP TO 8.28 BLN YUAN; 14/05/2018 – SHANGHAI ATHUB 603881.SS SAYS IT PLANS TO COOPERATE WITH ALIBABA TO BUILD FIVE DATA CENTRE PROJECTS; 04/04/2018 – Tencent and Alibaba share the same strategy: Invest in the most promising online and mobile services that emerge in China; 30/05/2018 – Alibaba wants more Japanese products in Chinese customers’ hands; 16/03/2018 – Alibaba-backed Cambricon starts financing round at CNY 12 billion valuation, sources say

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its stake in Eog Resources Inc (EOG) by 42.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Hawaiian Bank sold 3,267 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 4,358 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $414,000, down from 7,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Hawaiian Bank who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $74.19. About 2.73 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

