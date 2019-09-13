Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte LTD Has Upped Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Position by $2.60 Million; Stock Price Declined; Glenmede Trust Company Na Has Upped Its Cabot Microelectronics (CCMP) Holding by $321,550; Valuation Declined

Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 3.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd bought 15,358 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 400,521 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $67.87 million, up from 385,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $466.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $179.17. About 9.22 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Profit Slips as It Spends to Expand Its Empire; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after Alibaba-led funding; 12/04/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL ALSO IN TALKS WITH SEVERAL GLOBAL AND CHINESE INVESTORS; 30/05/2018 – SHENZHEN CLOU ELECTRONICS 002121.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD COMPUTING AFFILIATE ON COOPERATION IN AREAS SUCH AS CLOUD COMPUTING, BIG DATA AND ARTIFICIAL…; 18/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left; 13/03/2018 – VisaHQ Collaborates with Alibaba’s Fliggy to Expedite Outbound Tourism for Chinese Travelers; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba buys Rocket Internet’s Pakistan ecommerce platform Daraz; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba invests additional $2 billion in Southeast Asian e-commerce firm Lazada; 29/03/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD – WANG LEI RESIGNED AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 09/05/2018 – SoftBank: Logs Y630.19B in Alibaba-Related Derivative Losses in FY2017

Glenmede Trust Company Na increased its stake in Cabot Microelectronics Corp (CCMP) by 45.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenmede Trust Company Na bought 2,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 9,398 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.03 million, up from 6,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenmede Trust Company Na who had been investing in Cabot Microelectronics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $138.22. About 199,612 shares traded. Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) has risen 2.89% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CCMP News: 09/03/2018 – NASDAQ INVESTIGATING CCMP TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN 14:34-14:35; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE REPORTS PACT TO BUY REMAINING INTEREST IN CABOT; 30/04/2018 – Cabot Micro Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 7; 05/03/2018 – CABOT MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION DOUBLES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND; 05/04/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics to Release Financial Results for Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2018 on April 26; 26/04/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics 2Q Rev $143M; 22/03/2018 – The country has been accused of ethnic cleansing, according to Bridget Welsh of John Cabot University; 08/05/2018 – Encore Capital to Buy the Remaining Interest in Cabot Credit From Existing Hldrs Including J.C. Flowers; 28/03/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics Corporation and Fujimi Incorporated Announce Collaboration for Advanced Slurry Development; 05/03/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics Raises Dividend to 40c

Glenmede Trust Company Na, which manages about $22.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 45,698 shares to 38,074 shares, valued at $13.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 105,741 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 221,154 shares, and cut its stake in Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 37 investors sold CCMP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 26.76 million shares or 0.18% more from 26.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Connable Office has 0.08% invested in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Qs Investors Ltd Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 525 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 8,701 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Ls Invest Advsrs Lc holds 0.01% or 1,799 shares. 825,725 were accumulated by State Street Corp. Mutual Of America Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). The Kentucky-based Renaissance Grp Lc has invested 0.02% in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). 170,078 were accumulated by Westfield Cap L P. Federated Investors Pa holds 0% or 72 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 64,125 shares. Css Il accumulated 1,100 shares. Calamos Advsrs Ltd Com holds 14,345 shares. Gradient Invests accumulated 120 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 10,445 shares.