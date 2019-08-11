Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte LTD Has Lifted Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holding by $16.72 Million; Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Share Value Declined While Mengis Capital Management Lifted Its Holding

Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 31.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd bought 91,891 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 385,163 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.27M, up from 293,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $414.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $159.12. About 11.43M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 11/03/2018 – Alibaba and Tencent court corporate clients in cloud push; 30/05/2018 – Sen. @MarkWarner: In tech, Chinese companies are operating in a different rule book than us. It is a government that will force companies and censor them. Alibaba, Tencent and others, they are all penetrated deeply by the Chinese government; 08/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime closes $600 mln funding led by Alibaba; 15/05/2018 – RONGYU GROUP, ALIBABA TO COOPERATE ON E-COMMERCE SERVICES; 05/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Tmall Platform Hosts Beauty Awards, Summit in Shanghai; 10/04/2018 – China’s Ant ups fundraising target, valuation seen rising to $150 bln; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon, says CEO of Swatch; 11/03/2018 – Cloud pivots Alibaba, Tencent to business market; 12/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd. On Continuing Connected Transaction; 19/03/2018 – Japan’s Aeon teams up with Alibaba-backed startup on AI-run stores

Mengis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 56.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mengis Capital Management Inc bought 279 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 773 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, up from 494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $894.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $25.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.58. About 2.88M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM, REPORTS COMMENCEMENT OF OFFER TO EXCHANGE SOME OUTS; 26/04/2018 – Amazon is raising the price of Prime membership program in the U.S. from $99 to $119 a year; 30/05/2018 – During Amazon’s annual shareholder meeting, Jeff Bezos acknowledged the e-commerce giant has come under a lot of scrutiny this year – and even said the company “deserves” the increased attention; 04/04/2018 – Tom Forte Sees Washington Post as ‘Real’ Reason for Trump’s Amazon Attacks (Video); 27/03/2018 – Amazon, Casino in talks on possible Brazil partnership -newspaper; 03/04/2018 – Amazon’s strength would be in search advertising rather than display; 26/04/2018 – Amazon is increasing the price of its annual Prime membership from $99 to $119; 09/03/2018 – Ignition Partners Adds Former Microsoft CIO Jim DuBois and Former Amazon Executive and Datasphere CEO Satbir Khanuja as Venture Advisors; 19/03/2018 – Amazon adds former FDA head to healthcare team, sources say; 06/03/2018 – VideoCoin, The Airbnb Of Video Processing and Distribution, Passes $35MM To Take On Amazon and Google Cloud Video Services

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edgestream Partners LP holds 1.32% or 5,067 shares. Adell Harriman & Carpenter holds 0% or 8,191 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Grp Inc Inc Ltd Liability invested in 726 shares or 0.58% of the stock. Foundry Prns Llc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Guardian Life Insur Of America has 0.27% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,189 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca) owns 3,001 shares for 2.31% of their portfolio. Advisory Service Lc owns 8,608 shares. Coastline Company accumulated 1.55% or 5,827 shares. Securities (D B A Uas Asset Management) holds 14.85% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 18,461 shares. Atlas Browninc invested in 1.03% or 819 shares. Grandeur Peak Glob Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1,375 shares. Wg Shaheen Assocs Dba Whitney Com holds 611 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. United Asset Strategies invested in 1.9% or 4,535 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Com stated it has 84,588 shares. Howard Capital Management has invested 4.83% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Mengis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $163.94M and $179.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Cos Inc Com by 6,690 shares to 4,225 shares, valued at $354,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

