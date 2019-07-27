Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte LTD Has Lifted Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Position by $16.72 Million; Geode Capital Management Lifted Its Stake in Vonage Holdings (VG) as Valuation Rose

Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 31.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd bought 91,891 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 385,163 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.27M, up from 293,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $465.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $178.74. About 15.17M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 07/03/2018 – WANDISCO PLC WAND.L – TO BE EMBEDDED AS A STANDARD COMPONENT IN SELECTED ALIBABA CLOUD SOLUTIONS; 28/05/2018 – ALI HEALTH TO BUY ASSETS FROM ALIBABA UNIT FOR HK$10.6B; 06/03/2018 – Buying Tesla, Zynga, Selling Alibaba, Chipotle — Barrons.com; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA 4Q REV. 61.93B YUAN, EST. 58.96B YUAN; 03/05/2018 – Jack Ma’s Ant Financial adds two new money market funds to its platform; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS NO LONGER SHORT ON ALIBABA – CNBC; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding: Transaction Is Expected to Close in Early June; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba-backed company: China’s car market will grow close to 20 percent in the next five years; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba buys Pakistani online shopping outlet Daraz from Rocket; 09/04/2018 – US News: China’s SenseTime Valued at $4.5 Billion After Alibaba-Led Funding

Geode Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Vonage Holdings Corp (VG) by 2.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc bought 65,844 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.53 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.38 million, up from 2.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vonage Holdings Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $12.5. About 1.46 million shares traded. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has risen 2.68% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.75% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 16/04/2018 – MyEyeDr Selects Vonage as Its Business Commun Partner; 08/05/2018 – Vonage Holdings 1Q EPS 10c; 08/05/2018 – Vonage Holdings 1Q Rev $253.6M; 23/04/2018 – Bob Crissman, Vonage Channel Chief, honored with 2018 Circle of Excellence Award; 01/05/2018 – Vonage Launches Chatbot Integration for Workplace by Facebook; 20/03/2018 – Vonage Launches New Comprehensive Channel Program to Accelerate Adoption of Business Cloud Communications in the Mid-Market and Enterprise Segments; 29/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Industry Veteran Reginald Scales Joins Vonage as SVP, Mid-Market Sales; 08/05/2018 – Vonage’s First Quarter Highlighted by Innovation on Vonage Business Cloud Platform and Strong Business Cloud Growth

Geode Capital Management Llc, which manages about $385.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cl B by 39,782 shares to 122,490 shares, valued at $1.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Attunity Ltd (NASDAQ:ATTU) by 22,595 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,613 shares, and cut its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investm (NYSE:CHMI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold VG shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 193.50 million shares or 1.06% less from 195.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 161,863 shares. Swiss Bancorp reported 414,800 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 75,738 shares. Renaissance Technology reported 738,726 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Argent Cap Lc has 0.11% invested in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Ls Advsr Limited Company has 0% invested in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Shelton Mngmt accumulated 216 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Moreover, Employees Retirement Of Texas has 0.03% invested in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Victory Cap invested in 0% or 12,998 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Co invested in 1.71 million shares. 16,728 were accumulated by Hsbc Public Limited Com. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 55,790 shares. First Washington Corporation reported 532,927 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG).