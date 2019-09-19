Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte LTD Has Increased Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holding by $2.60 Million; Wade G W & Position in At&T (T) Upped by $553,410

Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 3.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd bought 15,358 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 400,521 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $67.87M, up from 385,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $473.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $181.8. About 10.61M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 26/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser has left as Alibaba’s top U.S. dealmaker Zeisser disagreed with Executive Vice Chairman Joe Tsai over investment strategy, sources familiar with the situation said; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba And Cainiao To Invest $1.38 Billion In Chinese Express Delivery Company ZTO — MarketWatch; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA SAYS HEMA TOTAL STORES REACH 37 IN CHINA; 09/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: SoftBank borrows USD 8 bln in margin loan backed by stake in Alibaba – report; 30/04/2018 – BABA’S JOE TSAI SPEAKS ON BTV; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba to Take Full Ownership of Chinese Delivery Platform Ele.me; 07/03/2018 – Renault Deepens Pact With Alibaba as Part of China Sales Push; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Adds Alibaba, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Amazon: 13F; 04/04/2018 – The deal consolidates the resources of the two firms, which are backed by Chinese gaming and social media giant Tencent, as Mobike faces off against Alibaba-backed Ofo; 17/04/2018 – PRENETICS SAYS DNAFIT WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE ITS OWN BRAND

Wade G W & Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 5.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wade G W & Inc bought 16,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 311,558 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.44M, up from 294,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wade G W & Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $271.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $37.09. About 13.90M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 29/03/2018 – Twelve pct of cable customers would switch if Turner went dark, court hears; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Says Hiring Michael Cohen on Time Warner Deal a `Big Mistake’; 06/03/2018 – AT&T CFO: SHOULD SEE MORE CUSTOMERS MOVING UP TO UNLIMITED PLAN; 28/03/2018 – AT&T faces $1.1bn in payouts over Time Warner bid funding; 25/04/2018 – AT&T Revenue Falls; 11/05/2018 – Cohen Episode Humbles AT&T’s Vaunted Washington Lobbying Corps; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Said to Investigate AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Communications Union Seeks Tax Windfall Disclosure (Video); 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC – MAINTAINS FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Also Expects to Launch Premium Streaming Experience to Compete With Traditional Linear TV Products for In-Home Use

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Wade G W & Inc, which manages about $4.63B and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 55,753 shares to 12,330 shares, valued at $2.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 14,402 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,690 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

