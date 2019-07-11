Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte LTD Has Boosted Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Position by $16.72 Million; Wisconsin Capital Management Decreased Wex (WEX) Position as Market Valuation Rose

Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 31.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd bought 91,891 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 385,163 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.27 million, up from 293,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $430.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $168.21. About 6.27M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 02/04/2018 – Alibaba Takes Control of Startup Ele.me (Video); 19/03/2018 – Last year, Alibaba upped its stake in the Singapore-based firm from 51 percent to 83 percent; 18/03/2018 – ALIBABA SAYS TO INVEST ADDITIONAL $2 BLN IN LAZADA GROUP; 15/04/2018 – CHONGQING STORE: DIDN’T TALK WITH ALIBABA OVER OWNERSHIP REFORM; 26/03/2018 – Alibaba and Ford unveil car vending machine in Guangzhou; 05/03/2018 – MFS Institutional International Equity Fund Cuts Alibaba; 13/04/2018 – Russia’s Prokhorov sells 49 pct in Brooklyn Nets basketball team; 12/03/2018 – China’s Ofo Raises $866 Million in Funding Round Led by Alibaba; 14/05/2018 – SHANGHAI ATHUB 603881.SS SAYS IT PLANS TO COOPERATE WITH ALIBABA TO BUILD FIVE DATA CENTRE PROJECTS; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba revenues rise but Ant Financial makes a net loss

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wex Inc (WEX) by 12.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,105 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.05 million, down from 24,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $215.81. About 58,565 shares traded. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 12.85% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.42% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 23/04/2018 – WEX Health to Host 11th Annual Go-To Industry Event; 05/04/2018 – WEX Appoints Clare Murphy as European Director of Sales; 03/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.68 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Winland Electronics 1Q Adj EPS $1.81; 02/05/2018 – WEX Health Announces Partner Excellence Award Winners; 04/05/2018 – Infinisource Benefit Services wins CDH Platform Partner of the Year Award from WEX Health, Inc; 10/04/2018 – WEX & MIKE ALBERT FLEET SOLUTIONS EXTEND PARTNERSHIP; 24/04/2018 – WEX Inc. Announces ClearView Snap–Its Latest Data Platform–at NAFA Institute & Expo 2018; 04/05/2018 – lnfinisource Benefit Services wins CDH Platform Partner of the Year Award from WEX Health, Inc; 03/05/2018 – Winland Electronics Sees FY Rev $1.44B-$1.48B

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $411.19M and $112.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 20,000 shares to 41,000 shares, valued at $2.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) by 1,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,539 shares, and has risen its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 39 investors sold WEX shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 40.86 million shares or 5.57% less from 43.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein L P, New York-based fund reported 77,060 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.05% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Rhumbline Advisers owns 0.05% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 127,287 shares. 29,266 were reported by Texas Permanent School Fund. Tower Research Cap Ltd Com (Trc) owns 0.05% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 4,005 shares. Jane Street Ltd Co, New York-based fund reported 1,238 shares. Atlanta Cap Mgmt L L C stated it has 2.01 million shares or 1.85% of all its holdings. Ing Groep Nv reported 0.01% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Ubs Oconnor Lc holds 94,300 shares. California-based Crescent Park Mngmt Lp has invested 0.14% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). The New York-based D E Shaw & has invested 0% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company, Georgia-based fund reported 26 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has 11,000 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Psagot Inv House has invested 0.08% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Artisan Ltd Partnership, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 98,970 shares.

Analysts await WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 6.12% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.96 per share. WEX’s profit will be $89.96M for 25.94 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual EPS reported by WEX Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.95% EPS growth.

