Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte LTD Has Boosted Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stake By $2.60 Million; Bloom Tree Partners Has Boosted Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holding

Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd increased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) stake by 3.99% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd acquired 15,358 shares as Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA)'s stock declined 8.56%. The Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd holds 400,521 shares with $67.87 million value, up from 385,163 last quarter. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd now has $429.98 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.24% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $165.15. About 13.65 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500.

Among 8 analysts covering Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba Group Holding has $28000 highest and $21600 lowest target. $237.50’s average target is 43.81% above currents $165.15 stock price. Alibaba Group Holding had 12 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, May 20, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. On Friday, September 6 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Tuesday, May 7. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, April 15. Mizuho maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) on Thursday, May 16 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Friday, August 16. Macquarie Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 19 report. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Thursday, May 16.

