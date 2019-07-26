Flow Traders Us Upped Its Baidu (BIDU) Stake by $503,152; Market Value Declined; National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Stake Has Upped by Pzena Investment Management Llc

Flow Traders Us Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 51.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flow Traders Us Llc bought 3,068 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,074 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 million, up from 6,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flow Traders Us Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $114.47. About 2.08M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 43.99% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 21/05/2018 – BAIDU INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS WITH CERTAIN INVESTORS RELATING TO DIVESTITURE OF ITS GLOBAL AD AND TOOLS BUSINESS; 29/03/2018 – BAIDU’S IQIYI INC OPENS AT $18.20, IPO AT $18.00; 29/04/2018 – Baidu: Transactions Are Currently Expected to Close in the 2H of 2018; 16/03/2018 – Caixin: Quick Take: Baidu Invests in Smart-TV Maker; 21/05/2018 – Baidu Enters Into Definitive Agreements to Divest Itself of Its Global DU Business; 12/04/2018 – Baidu, Cogobuy’s Ingdan to jointly develop artificial intelligent network for internet-linked devices, sources say; 09/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-China joins HK-US battle for Chinese tech listings; 08/05/2018 – Baidu customized ads, content services managers quit, sources say; 22/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Baidu $Benchmark 5.5Y +125#, 10Y +160#; 08/05/2018 – BAIDU UNIT TO SELL RAJAX EQUITY STAKE TO ALI PANINI INVESTMENT

Pzena Investment Management Llc increased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) by 31.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc bought 3.96M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.27% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 16.61 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $442.46M, up from 12.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $21.45. About 4.87 million shares traded or 7.55% up from the average. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 39.82% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.25% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Warns Of Revenue Miss — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO PRELIM 1Q REV. $1.8B, EST. $1.94B; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Optimistic About 2Q, Rest of Year; 18/05/2018 – National Oilwell Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco 1Q Loss $68M; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – COMPLETION & PRODUCTION NEW ORDERS IN QUARTER WERE $324 MLN; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Provides Operational Update for the First Quarter 2018; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Sees 1Q Adjusted Ebitda About $160M; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL: NOT PREPARED TO BOOST RETURNS TO SHAREHOLDERS; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL CFO JOSE BAYARDO COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL

Flow Traders Us Llc, which manages about $1.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Portfolio Emerging Market (GMM) by 52,780 shares to 498,609 shares, valued at $17.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xtrackers Msci All World Ex Us (DBAW) by 192,406 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 134,783 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Bloomberg Barclays Interm (ITE).

Pzena Investment Management Llc, which manages about $24.64B and $18.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 276,499 shares to 8.99M shares, valued at $379.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 754,831 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.64M shares, and cut its stake in Trimas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold NOV shares while 138 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 352.95 million shares or 1.32% more from 348.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Securities Ltd has 0.01% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 58,397 shares. Welch Forbes Ltd Co accumulated 0.05% or 81,750 shares. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement Systems has 0.08% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Federated Invsts Pa holds 0% or 5,259 shares in its portfolio. Arrow Financial reported 1,150 shares. Peoples Finance Ser Corp invested in 3,000 shares. Parkside Finance Commercial Bank reported 132 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Axa owns 15,594 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Farmers & Merchants Investments owns 0% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 185 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp reported 0.01% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Sei Investments holds 0.05% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) or 545,289 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd owns 20,900 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 161,600 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Communication holds 148 shares. Cap Fincl Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 27,038 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.