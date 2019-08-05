Flow Traders Us Stake in Tsmc (TSM) Cut by $4.07 Million; Morgan Stanley (MS) Position Has Upped by Insight 2811 Inc

Flow Traders Us Llc decreased its stake in Tsmc (TSM) by 23.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flow Traders Us Llc sold 101,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 339,495 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.91 million, down from 441,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flow Traders Us Llc who had been investing in Tsmc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $41.65. About 9.32M shares traded or 10.76% up from the average. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 17/04/2018 – DoJ TN Eastern: Occupational Therapist Owner of TSM Sentenced for Making False and Fraudulent Statements Related to Health Care; 10/05/2018 – TSMC SAYS APRIL SALES +44.0 PCT ON YEAR; 26/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS UNIT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$1.9 BLN; 07/03/2018 Exclusive: US chipmaker GlobalFoundries asks China to probe TSMC; 19/04/2018 – TSMC cuts 2018 sales target on weak iPhone demand; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS APRIL SALES T$81.87 BLN (MAR T$103.7 BLN, APR 2017 T$56.9 BLN); 28/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing on March 27 for “Source/drain regions for high electron; 24/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$306 MLN; 06/04/2018 – Chinese bitcoin miner eyes IPO, prefers to list outside mainland; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TMSC) said Thursday it expects second-quarter revenue to range between $7.8 billion and $7.9 billion, well below expectations

Insight 2811 Inc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 100.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Insight 2811 Inc bought 7,983 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The hedge fund held 15,961 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $674,000, up from 7,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Insight 2811 Inc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $42.12. About 16.09 million shares traded or 73.42% up from the average. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 10/04/2018 – CHINA’S SINOCHEM TAPS BOC INTERNATIONAL, CLSA AND MORGAN STANLEY AS JOINT SPONSORS FOR HONG KONG IPO OF KEY OIL ASSETS; 25/05/2018 – AVROBIO SAYS MORGAN STANLEY, COWEN, WELLS FARGO SECURITIES, WEDBUSH PACGROW ARE UNDERWRITERS TO THE IPO; 23/03/2018 – WILLIAM DEMANT WDH.CO : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO DKK 208 FROM DKK 177; 23/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORP WBS.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $56; 24/04/2018 – MORGAN ADVANCED MATERIALS PLC MGAMM.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 345P FROM 335P; 22/03/2018 – UBS CEO UBSG.S SAYS DOES NOT FORESEE A SPECIAL DIVIDEND FOR THE TIME BEING, SHARE BUYBACK BEST MEANS OF EXCESS CAPITAL RETURN – MORGAN STANLEY CONFERENCE; 21/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley Strategy Challenge to Benefit 14 Nonprofit Organizations in U.S. and UK; 18/03/2018 – Communicate Now: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 26/03/2018 – NATHAN G. MILLER-INTENDED TO NOMINATE FOR ELECTION AS DIRECTORS OF DESTINATION MATERNITY, CHRISTOPHER B. MORGAN, MARLA A. RYAN, ANNE-CHARLOTTE WINDAL; 07/03/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $73

Flow Traders Us Llc, which manages about $1.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P China Etf (GXC) by 33,259 shares to 67,751 shares, valued at $6.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Emerging Markets (EEM) by 2.29 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.40 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares 0 (SLQD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cacti Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.07% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 22,000 shares. Lenox Wealth invested in 0% or 200 shares. Benjamin F Edwards reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Llc has invested 0.04% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Baxter Bros reported 0.48% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Motco stated it has 0.54% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). F&V Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 8,939 shares. 5,866 are held by Two Sigma Secs Ltd Liability. Acg Wealth reported 26,312 shares. Salzhauer Michael holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 16,779 shares. Soros Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 518,462 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, a New York-based fund reported 875,898 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Co owns 34,068 shares. 20,281 are owned by Prelude Cap Management Limited Liability Company. Sit Invest Assoc Incorporated holds 0.36% or 267,675 shares.

