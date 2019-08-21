Flow Traders Us Stake In Baidu (BIDU) Was Has Raised; Seabridge Investment Advisors Maintains Stake in Rpm International (RPM)

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Rpm International Inc. (RPM) by 18.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc bought 11,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The institutional investor held 72,212 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.19M, up from 60,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Rpm International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $67.94. About 173,956 shares traded. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 6.97% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP SEES 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST OF $530 MLN TO $540 MLN; 04/04/2018 – RPM Declares Quarterly Dividend; 05/04/2018 – RPM International Sees FY18 EPS $3.05-EPS $3.10; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS $1.01; 15/05/2018 – Deccan Value Investors Buys 1.1% Position in RPM International; 08/05/2018 – RPM International Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – On the earnings front, Monsanto, RPM International, and Conn’s are all scheduled to report; 05/04/2018 – RPM International 3Q EBIT $56.7M; 01/05/2018 – RPM Mortgage’s Irvine Office, Led by Ben Anderson, Selected as One of the First Locations to Launch as LendUS; 19/03/2018 – RPM – TERMS OF DEAL, WHICH IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS WITHIN ONE YEAR, EXCLUDING ONE-TIME, TRANSACTION-RELATED COSTS, WERE NOT DISCLOSED

Flow Traders Us Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 51.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flow Traders Us Llc bought 3,068 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 9,074 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 million, up from 6,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flow Traders Us Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $107.1. About 3.02M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 08/05/2018 – Baidu customized ads, content services managers quit, sources say; 02/04/2018 – CHONGQING SOKON INDUSTRY 601127.SS SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH BAIDU ON AREAS INCLUDING AUTOPILOT; 07/03/2018 ATOMWISE – RAISED $45 MLN OF GROWTH FUNDING, LED BY MONSANTO GROWTH VENTURES, DCVC, AND B CAPITAL GROUP; 19/03/2018 – Chinese video streaming service provider iQiyi Inc, a unit of search engine giant Baidu Inc , has launched an initial public offering in New York worth up to $2.4 billion, seeking to expand its range of content; 08/05/2018 – BAIDU HK TO TRANSFER RAJAX STAKE FOR TOTAL CONSIDERATION ~$488M; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU’S LU QI TO STEP DOWN AS PRESIDENT, COO: SINA.COM; 18/05/2018 – Baidu’s President Stepping Down for ‘Family Reasons’; 16/03/2018 – BAIDU – ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SKYWORTH TO DEVELOP FULLY-INTEGRATED IN-HOME ECOSYSTEM POWERED BY ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE; 21/05/2018 – After Divestiture, Baidu No Longer Will Have Effective Control of Global DU Business; 24/04/2018 – Chinese tech giants, government under fire for ‘men only’ job ads

Flow Traders Us Llc, which manages about $1.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United States 3X Short Oil Fun by 88,702 shares to 23,650 shares, valued at $124,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Edge Msci Min Vol Asia (AXJV) by 10,397 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,238 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Euro Stoxx 50 Etf (FEZ).

