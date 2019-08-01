Flow Traders Us Stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) Decreased as Market Valuation Declined; Bank Amer (BAC) Shareholder Stanley Capital Management Upped Its Position by $5.94 Million

Stanley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 118.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley Capital Management Llc bought 219,911 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 405,542 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.19 million, up from 185,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $288.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $30.98. About 9.34M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 02/05/2018 – Tesaro Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – U.S. Convertible Bond Sales Drop 8.7% in 2018, BofA Leads; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Net $6.9B; 03/05/2018 – BofA’s Capital Markets Head Murphy Is Said to Join Silver Lake; 25/04/2018 – M037: Merrill Lynch Intnl: Annual Financial Report; 07/03/2018 – Healthineers IPO books covered on full deal size -bookrunner; 25/04/2018 – Merrill Lynch International & Co. C.V. Files Annual Financial Report; 03/05/2018 – BAYER COVESTRO SHARE SALE BOOKS COVERED, TO CLOSE TODAY: BAML; 19/04/2018 – Phibro Animal Health Corporation to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 14/05/2018 – Amedisys Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16

Flow Traders Us Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 75.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flow Traders Us Llc sold 529 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 176 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $313,000, down from 705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flow Traders Us Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $932.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $18.87 during the last trading session, reaching $1885.65. About 867,550 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/03/2018 – Regulation Fears Ensnare Amazon; 07/03/2018 – Amazon Signs Exclusive 2-year Deal With Oscar-winning Filmmaker Kenneth Lonergan — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – Walmart Whistle-Blower Claims Retailer Cheated to Catch Amazon (Video); 15/03/2018 – Amazon Japan said on Thursday it had been raided by the Japan Fair Trade Commission on suspicion of possible anti-trust violation; 04/04/2018 – Tom Forte Sees Washington Post as ‘Real’ Reason for Trump’s Amazon Attacks (Video); 15/04/2018 – Daily Mail: Stressed Amazon workers ‘are being driven to the brink of suicide’ with warehouse staff claiming they have urinated; 10/04/2018 – Google Home smart speaker launches in India, joining Amazon Echo; 14/05/2018 – Seattle City Council Passes New Tax on Amazon, Big Employers; 24/04/2018 – BERLIN – AMAZON CEO SAYS NOT INTERESTED IN BUYING OTHER NEWSPAPERS, ALTHOUGH GETS REQUESTS MONTHLY; 08/03/2018 – The Amazon-Berkshire-JPMorgan health venture is scouting CEOs, with tech VC John Doerr’s help

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Advisors Inc Ok accumulated 12,404 shares. Strategic Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 126,745 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Moreover, D E Shaw And has 0.14% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 3.81 million shares. Burt Wealth Advsrs invested 0.07% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Birch Hill Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Co has 1.17 million shares. Bridgeway Mngmt reported 3.97M shares stake. Gw Henssler And Associate Limited owns 8,121 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Middleton Ma holds 0.5% or 112,495 shares in its portfolio. Buffington Mohr Mcneal has invested 0.31% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Ipswich Invest Management Inc reported 0.09% stake. Gam Ag reported 0.03% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Kbc Grp Nv stated it has 3.53 million shares. Neuberger Berman Gru owns 1.69 million shares. Renaissance Grp Limited Company invested in 41,305 shares. Weik Cap Management holds 0.28% or 20,905 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 75.19 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Flow Traders Us Llc, which manages about $1.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proshares Ultrashort Silver (ZSL) by 25,901 shares to 32,263 shares, valued at $1.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Msci Europe Etf (IEUR) by 751,387 shares in the quarter, for a total of 776,071 shares, and has risen its stake in First Trust Tcw Opportunistic.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Investment Ltd reported 631,102 shares or 2.52% of all its holdings. Newfocus Group Lc owns 183 shares. Palladium Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 700 shares stake. Hengehold Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 352 shares. First In has invested 0.59% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Concourse Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 4,557 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Llc Il has 1.26% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 19,957 shares. Jaffetilchin Ptnrs Ltd Llc holds 803 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Moreover, Shanda Asset Hldg Limited has 1.15% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Savant Cap Lc invested in 1.5% or 4,484 shares. Capwealth Advsr Ltd has 1.36% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,967 shares. Davenport Limited Liability Company invested in 40,738 shares. Cullinan Assocs Incorporated has 0.47% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,513 shares. Kidder Stephen W has 1.2% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 2.04% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).